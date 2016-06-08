TOKYO, June 8 Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide
Suga said on Wednesday the Japanese government would continue to
conduct an appropriate government bond management policy through
close dialogue with markets to secure stable absorption of
government debt.
Suga, Japan's top government spokesman, told a news
conference that the government would closely monitor JGB
markets.
Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ said earlier it is considering
quitting its role as a primary dealer of Japanese government
bonds, reflecting a shift by commercial banks away from JGBs in
the wake of the negative rate policy launched by the Bank of
Japan.
