TOKYO, Sept 12 Tensions in global financial markets have heightened, a senior Japanese Ministry of Finance official said on Monday, noting that Tokyo is closely watching other countries' sovereign debt situations.

"This year has not been a good year for financial markets globally. Tensions have heightened considerably," Chikahisa Sumi, deputy director general in charge of debt management and JGB investor relations at the ministry, told a euromoney seminar.

He said that, despite the calm performance of the Japanese government bond (JGB) market, Tokyo must not forget its severe fiscal situation while paying attention to other countries' sovereign debt situations. (Reporting by Rie Ishiguro; Editing by Edmund Klamann)