TOKYO, Sept 12 Tensions in global financial
markets have heightened, a senior Japanese Ministry of Finance
official said on Monday, noting that Tokyo is closely watching
other countries' sovereign debt situations.
"This year has not been a good year for financial markets
globally. Tensions have heightened considerably," Chikahisa
Sumi, deputy director general in charge of debt management and
JGB investor relations at the ministry, told a euromoney
seminar.
He said that, despite the calm performance of the Japanese
government bond (JGB) market, Tokyo must not forget its severe
fiscal situation while paying attention to other countries'
sovereign debt situations.
