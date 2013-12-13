TOKYO Dec 13 Finance Minister Taro Aso said on
Friday that Japan agreed to boost bilateral currency swaps with
some Southeast Asian nations ahead of its weekend summit meeting
with leaders from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in
Tokyo.
Japan has doubled currency swap arrangements with Indonesia
and the Philippines to $22.76 billion and $12 billion,
respectively, while re-entering a swap deal with Singapore at
US$3 billion, Aso told reporters.
The minister said he hoped these deals would help stabilise
regional financial markets and facilitate trade and investment
in the region.