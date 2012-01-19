(Click on for related story)

TOKYO, Jan 20 Japanese manufacturers remained pessimistic about business conditions for the second straight month in January as Europe's debt crisis and slowing global growth cloud the outlook, a Reuters poll showed on Friday.

But in a sign that firms expect post-quake reconstruction spending to support the world's third-biggest economy, manufacturing sentiment is seen bottoming out over the next three months, according to the poll, which is closely correlated with the Bank of Japan's quarterly tankan survey.

Following is a table of indexes for key sectors and a comparison with the Bank of Japan's quarterly tankan survey:

2012 2011

APR(f'cast) JAN DEC NOV OCT SEPT AUG =============================================================== MANUFACTURERS ( 0) -5 -5 +1 +6 +8 +6

--------------------------------------------------------------- (Materials) ( -3) -4 -6 +5 +2 +2 0

- Textiles/paper (+10) 0 -20 0 -11 +10 -30

- Chemicals ( +5) -5 -5 +5 +11 +5 +16

- Oil refinery/ceramics (-12) -12 -12 0 0 0 0

- Steel/nonferrous metals (-20) 0 +12 +12 0 -12 0

(Manufactured products) ( +1) -6 -4 -1 +9 +10 +11

- Food (+17) +17 0 0 0 0 -20 - Metal products/machinery ( +5) -10 -10 -16 0 +9 +9

- Electric machinery (-12) -29 -4 -5 +4 +5 +8

- Autos/transport equipment ( +7) +14 +7 +29 +33 +27 +29

- Precision machinery/others( +7) +7 -9 -7 +7 +9 +9

=============================================================== NON-MANUFACTURERS (+10) +6 +6 +3 +1 +3 +7

--------------------------------------------------------------- - Real estate/construction ( -5) -15 -8 -19 -13 -12 -9

- Retail/wholesale (+10) +7 +13 +9 +5 +10 +16

- Wholesalers (+11) +6 +26 +16 +16 +12 +18

- Retailers ( +8) +8 +4 +5 -4 +9 +13

- Information/communications( +8) +8 +27 +27 +15 +19 +25

- Transport/utility ( 0) 0 -4 -12 -8 -7 -12

- Other services (+33) +22 +10 +13 +7 +7 +13

=============================================================== *** COMPARISON WITH BANK OF JAPAN TANKAN *** ===============================================================

MANUFACTURERS NON-MANUFACTURERS

RTRS BOJ RTRS BOJ --------------------------------------------------------------- APR 2012(f'cast) ( 0) - (+10) - MAR (f'cast) - ( -5) - ( 0) JAN -5 - +6 - DEC 2011 -5 -4 +6 +4 NOV +1 - +3 - OCT +6 - +1 - SEPT +8 +2 +3 +1 AUG +6 - +7 - JULY +1 - +3 - JUNE -3 -9 -10 -5 MAY -9 - -4 - APR -13 - -15 - MAR +15 +6 +3 +3 FEB +14 - +3 - JAN +11 - -2 - DEC (2010) +7 +5 -12 +1 NOV +16 - -13 - OCT +19 - -6 - SEPT +17 +8 -4 +2 AUG +22 - -10 - JULY +12 - -12 - JUNE +9 +1 -8 -5 MAY +4 - -15 - APR 0 - -14 - MAR -8 -14 -22 -14 FEB -13 - -31 - JAN -19 - -34 - DEC (2009) -27 -25 -39 -21 NOV -28 - -35 - OCT -35 - -33 - SEPT -33 -33 -34 -24 AUG -42 - -38 - JULY -43 - -38 - JUNE -50 -48 -31 -29 MAY -69 - -44 - APRIL -76 - -38 - MAR -78 -58 -37 -31 FEB -74 - -39 - JAN -76 - -31 - --------------------------------------------------------------- Release dates of the Reuters Tankan in 2012 (all release times 8:30 a.m./2330 GMT previous day):

Feb 23

Mar 22

Apr 19

May 24

June 21

The Reuters Tankan covers 200 large manufacturers and 200 non-manufacturers excluding the financial sector. A total of 251 firms responded to the poll, conducted from Jan. 5 to 17. The index readings are derived by subtracting the percentage of respondents who say conditions are poor from those who say they are good. A negative reading means pessimists outnumber optimists. (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto and Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Chris Gallagher)