US issuers rush to sell Formosa bonds before rule change
* US blue chips head for Taiwan to lock in flexible funding terms
(Click on for related story)
TOKYO, Jan 20 Japanese manufacturers remained pessimistic about business conditions for the second straight month in January as Europe's debt crisis and slowing global growth cloud the outlook, a Reuters poll showed on Friday.
But in a sign that firms expect post-quake reconstruction spending to support the world's third-biggest economy, manufacturing sentiment is seen bottoming out over the next three months, according to the poll, which is closely correlated with the Bank of Japan's quarterly tankan survey.
Following is a table of indexes for key sectors and a comparison with the Bank of Japan's quarterly tankan survey:
2012 2011
APR(f'cast) JAN DEC NOV OCT SEPT AUG =============================================================== MANUFACTURERS ( 0) -5 -5 +1 +6 +8 +6
--------------------------------------------------------------- (Materials) ( -3) -4 -6 +5 +2 +2 0
- Textiles/paper (+10) 0 -20 0 -11 +10 -30
- Chemicals ( +5) -5 -5 +5 +11 +5 +16
- Oil refinery/ceramics (-12) -12 -12 0 0 0 0
- Steel/nonferrous metals (-20) 0 +12 +12 0 -12 0
(Manufactured products) ( +1) -6 -4 -1 +9 +10 +11
- Food (+17) +17 0 0 0 0 -20 - Metal products/machinery ( +5) -10 -10 -16 0 +9 +9
- Electric machinery (-12) -29 -4 -5 +4 +5 +8
- Autos/transport equipment ( +7) +14 +7 +29 +33 +27 +29
- Precision machinery/others( +7) +7 -9 -7 +7 +9 +9
=============================================================== NON-MANUFACTURERS (+10) +6 +6 +3 +1 +3 +7
--------------------------------------------------------------- - Real estate/construction ( -5) -15 -8 -19 -13 -12 -9
- Retail/wholesale (+10) +7 +13 +9 +5 +10 +16
- Wholesalers (+11) +6 +26 +16 +16 +12 +18
- Retailers ( +8) +8 +4 +5 -4 +9 +13
- Information/communications( +8) +8 +27 +27 +15 +19 +25
- Transport/utility ( 0) 0 -4 -12 -8 -7 -12
- Other services (+33) +22 +10 +13 +7 +7 +13
=============================================================== *** COMPARISON WITH BANK OF JAPAN TANKAN *** ===============================================================
MANUFACTURERS NON-MANUFACTURERS
RTRS BOJ RTRS BOJ --------------------------------------------------------------- APR 2012(f'cast) ( 0) - (+10) - MAR (f'cast) - ( -5) - ( 0) JAN -5 - +6 - DEC 2011 -5 -4 +6 +4 NOV +1 - +3 - OCT +6 - +1 - SEPT +8 +2 +3 +1 AUG +6 - +7 - JULY +1 - +3 - JUNE -3 -9 -10 -5 MAY -9 - -4 - APR -13 - -15 - MAR +15 +6 +3 +3 FEB +14 - +3 - JAN +11 - -2 - DEC (2010) +7 +5 -12 +1 NOV +16 - -13 - OCT +19 - -6 - SEPT +17 +8 -4 +2 AUG +22 - -10 - JULY +12 - -12 - JUNE +9 +1 -8 -5 MAY +4 - -15 - APR 0 - -14 - MAR -8 -14 -22 -14 FEB -13 - -31 - JAN -19 - -34 - DEC (2009) -27 -25 -39 -21 NOV -28 - -35 - OCT -35 - -33 - SEPT -33 -33 -34 -24 AUG -42 - -38 - JULY -43 - -38 - JUNE -50 -48 -31 -29 MAY -69 - -44 - APRIL -76 - -38 - MAR -78 -58 -37 -31 FEB -74 - -39 - JAN -76 - -31 - --------------------------------------------------------------- Release dates of the Reuters Tankan in 2012 (all release times 8:30 a.m./2330 GMT previous day):
Feb 23
Mar 22
Apr 19
May 24
June 21
The Reuters Tankan covers 200 large manufacturers and 200 non-manufacturers excluding the financial sector. A total of 251 firms responded to the poll, conducted from Jan. 5 to 17. The index readings are derived by subtracting the percentage of respondents who say conditions are poor from those who say they are good. A negative reading means pessimists outnumber optimists. (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto and Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
* US blue chips head for Taiwan to lock in flexible funding terms
TOKYO, Feb 13 Japan's Nikkei share average probed more than one-month highs on Monday, cheered by Wall Street breaking records, a weaker yen and relief that talks between U.S. President Donald Trump and Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe yielded no negative surprises.
TOKYO, Feb 13 The dollar rose against the yen on Monday on relief that U.S. President Donald Trump set aside tough campaign rhetoric over security and jobs in a smooth meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, with no mention of currency policy.