* Manufacturers' sentiment index -5 in Jan, non-manuf +6

* Manufacturers' mood in April seen at 0, non-manuf +10

* Firms hope for boost from post-disaster reconstruction

* Reuters poll closely correlated with BOJ tankan (Adds economist quote)

By Tetsushi Kajimoto and Izumi Nakagawa

TOKYO, Jan 20 Japanese manufacturers remained pessimistic about business conditions for the second straight month in January as Europe's debt crisis and slowing global growth cloud the outlook, a Reuters poll showed on Friday.

But in a sign that firms expect post-quake reconstruction spending to support the world's third-biggest economy, manufacturing sentiment is seen bottoming out over the next three months, according to the poll, which is closely correlated with the Bank of Japan's quarterly tankan survey.

The index for non-manufacturers, which includes construction and other companies that could benefit from rebuilding in areas devastated by last year's earthquake and tsunami, stayed positive in January and is expected to rise to its highest since 2007 in April, the poll also showed.

"There's a sense that deterioration in sentiment has stopped," said Yasunari Ueno, chief market economist at Mizuho Securities.

"The yen is weakening slightly and there's more optimism about the U.S. economy. China's moves to stimulate its economy and the response to floods in Thailand are in line with a bottoming out in sentiment at manufacturers."

The manufacturers' sentiment index, derived by subtracting the percentage of pessimistic responses from optimistic ones, stood at minus 5, meaning pessimists outnumber optimists, the Reuters Tankan showed. It was unchanged from December, marking the second straight month of negative readings, though it stopped worsening for the first time in four months.

The index is seen edging up to zero in three months, according to the poll of 400 big firms, of which 251 responded, during the Jan. 5-17 survey period.

The index for non-manufacturers held steady at plus 6, and is expected to improve to plus 10 in April. That would be the highest reading since December 2007, led by gains in sectors including real estate and construction, and retail/wholesale.

"There's a strong sense of uncertainty due to Europe's crisis and a slowdown in the Chinese economy," a chemicals company said in the survey.

"On the other hand, the domestic economy is firmer than expected, and we are counting on reconstruction-related demand."

The BOJ tankan showed last month big Japanese manufacturers turned pessimistic in the final quarter of 2011, as the strong yen, Europe's debt crisis and a global economic slowdown took their toll on the export-reliant economy.

The central bank is expected to cut its economic forecasts and warn of risks posed by Europe's escalating debt crisis, but hold off offering further monetary stimulus next week unless a severe market shock warrants an immediate policy response.

Some analysts say Japan's economy may have contracted in October-December due to weak exports and factory output, after a brisk rebound from the March disaster with companies quickly mending damaged supply chains.

Floods in Thailand's industrial base last year also disrupted the supply of parts to manufacturers, but many firms have largely restored their production.

Many economists expect a gradual recovery in corporate capital spending later this year as rebuilding shifts into high gear from spring thanks to the government's plan to spend 18 trillion yen ($234 billion) in the near term.

($1 = 76.8000 Japanese yen) (Additional reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Chris Gallagher and Joseph Radford)