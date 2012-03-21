(Click on for related story)
TOKYO, March 22 Japanese big manufacturers
turned optimistic about business conditions for the first time
in four months, with their sentiment index for March jumping on
a strengthening U.S. economy and the yen's retreat from record
highs, a Reuters monthly poll showed.
The 13 point advance in sentiment was the biggest gain in
more than 2-1/2 years, providing more evidence that Japan's
economy is recovering from last year's earthquake, flooding in
Thailand and appreciation in the yen.
But highlighting risks posed by European debt problems and
high oil prices, manufacturing confidence was seen only steady
in June, with respondents saying that even if the worst is
behind them, the recovery would be moderate at best.
The service sector mood was positive, albeit unchanged, in
March and is expected to edge up another 4 points in June to its
the highest reading since December 2007.
The Reuters Tankan is highly correlated with the Bank of
Japan's quarterly tankan survey and suggests that the next
central bank survey, due on April 2, could also show a marked
improvement.
Following is a table of indexes for key sectors and a
comparison with the Bank of Japan's quarterly tankan survey:
2012 2011
JUNE(f'cast) MAR FEB JAN DEC NOV OCT
===============================================================
MANUFACTURERS ( +2) +2 -11 -5 -5 +1 +6
---------------------------------------------------------------
(Materials) ( 0) +4 -8 -4 -6 +5 +2
- Textiles/paper ( 22) +11 -9 0 -20 0 -11
- Chemicals ( -5) +5 0 -5 -5 +5 +11
- Oil refinery/ceramics (-12) -12 -12 -12 -12 0 0
- Steel/nonferrous metals ( 0) +14 -22 0 +12 +12 0
(Manufactured products) ( +3) 0 -13 -6 -4 -1 +9
- Food (+33) 0 0 +17 0 0 0
- Metal products/machinery ( +5) -9 -28 -10 -10 -16 0
- Electric machinery ( -5) -8 -29 -29 -4 -5 +4
- Autos/transport equipment ( +7) +27 +14 +14 +7 +29 +33
- Precision machinery/others( 0) 0 +8 +7 -9 -7 +7
===============================================================
NON-MANUFACTURERS ( +9) +5 +5 +6 +6 +3 +1
---------------------------------------------------------------
- Real estate/construction ( -5) -16 -5 -15 -8 -19 -13
- Retail/wholesale ( +7) +7 +11 +7 +13 +9 +5
- Wholesalers (+17) +17 +18 +6 +26 +16 +16
- Retailers ( 0) 0 +4 +8 +4 +5 -4
- Information/communications(+19) +13 -8 +8 +27 +27 +15
- Transport/utility ( -9) -9 0 0 -4 -12 -8
- Other services (+27) +24 +18 +22 +10 +13 +7
===============================================================
*** COMPARISON WITH BANK OF JAPAN TANKAN ***
===============================================================
MANUFACTURERS NON-MANUFACTURERS
RTRS BOJ RTRS BOJ
---------------------------------------------------------------
JUNE (f'cast) ( +2) - ( +9) -
MAR +2 ( -5) +5 ( 0)
FEB -11 - +5 -
JAN -5 - +6 -
DEC 2011 -5 -4 +6 +4
NOV +1 - +3 -
OCT +6 - +1 -
SEPT +8 +2 +3 +1
AUG +6 - +7 -
JULY +1 - +3 -
JUNE -3 -9 -10 -5
MAY -9 - -4 -
APR -13 - -15 -
MAR +15 +6 +3 +3
FEB +14 - +3 -
JAN +11 - -2 -
DEC (2010) +7 +5 -12 +1
NOV +16 - -13 -
OCT +19 - -6 -
SEPT +17 +8 -4 +2
AUG +22 - -10 -
JULY +12 - -12 -
JUNE +9 +1 -8 -5
MAY +4 - -15 -
APR 0 - -14 -
MAR -8 -14 -22 -14
FEB -13 - -31 -
JAN -19 - -34 -
DEC (2009) -27 -25 -39 -21
NOV -28 - -35 -
OCT -35 - -33 -
SEPT -33 -33 -34 -24
AUG -42 - -38 -
JULY -43 - -38 -
JUNE -50 -48 -31 -29
MAY -69 - -44 -
APRIL -76 - -38 -
MAR -78 -58 -37 -31
---------------------------------------------------------------
Release dates of the Reuters Tankan in 2012 (all release times
8:30 a.m./2330 GMT previous day):
Apr 19
May 24
June 21
July 19
Aug 24
Sept 20
Oct 22
Nov 15
Dec 6
The Reuters Tankan covers 200 large manufacturers and 200
non-manufacturers excluding the financial sector. A total of 252
firms responded to the poll, conducted from March 1 to 16. The
index readings are derived by subtracting the percentage of
respondents who say conditions are poor from those who say they
are good. A positive reading means optimists outnumber
pessimists.
(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto and Kaori Kaneko; Editing by
Edwina Gibbs)