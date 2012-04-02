TOKYO, April 2 Big Japanese manufacturers'
sentiment was unchanged in the first quarter from the quarter
before, a closely watched Bank of Japan survey showed, in a sign
they remain worried about the yen's strength and global economic
slowdown.
The headline index for big manufacturers' sentiment was
minus 4 in March, unchanged from December and lower than the
median market forecast for minus 1, the closely watched
quarterly tankan survey showed on Monday.
Details were as follows:
(Median forecasts from Reuters poll of economists in
parenthesis.)
March 2012 June 2012 Dec 2011
**************************************************************
Manufacturers
Large -4 (-1) -3 (+2) -4
Medium -7 -8 -3
Small -10 (-8) -15 (-7) -8
Non-manufacturers
Large +5 (+5) +5 (+6) +4
Medium -1 -5 -4
Small -11 (-13) -16 (-14) -14
**************************************************************
2012/13
March survey
CAPITAL SPENDING
All firms -1.3
Large Firms 0.0 (+1.0)
Manufacturers +3.6
Non-manufacturers -2.0
Medium Firms +3.4
Manufacturers +4.0
Non-manufacturers +3.0
Small Firms -12.9 (-18.8)
Manufacturers -18.8
Non-manufacturers -9.1
Sentiment indexes measure the percentage of firms reporting
a favourable business environment minus those reporting
unfavourable conditions.
The survey period: Feb. 23 to March 30
The number of the companies that were surveyed: 10,894 of
which 2,344 were large firms.
To view the BOJ's table on the survey, click on
here
