TOKYO, April 2 Big Japanese manufacturers' sentiment was unchanged in the first quarter from the quarter before, a closely watched Bank of Japan survey showed, in a sign they remain worried about the yen's strength and global economic slowdown.

The headline index for big manufacturers' sentiment was minus 4 in March, unchanged from December and lower than the median market forecast for minus 1, the closely watched quarterly tankan survey showed on Monday.

Details were as follows:

(Median forecasts from Reuters poll of economists in parenthesis.)

March 2012 June 2012 Dec 2011 ************************************************************** Manufacturers Large -4 (-1) -3 (+2) -4 Medium -7 -8 -3 Small -10 (-8) -15 (-7) -8 Non-manufacturers Large +5 (+5) +5 (+6) +4 Medium -1 -5 -4 Small -11 (-13) -16 (-14) -14 **************************************************************

2012/13

March survey CAPITAL SPENDING All firms -1.3 Large Firms 0.0 (+1.0)

Manufacturers +3.6

Non-manufacturers -2.0 Medium Firms +3.4

Manufacturers +4.0

Non-manufacturers +3.0 Small Firms -12.9 (-18.8)

Manufacturers -18.8

Non-manufacturers -9.1

Sentiment indexes measure the percentage of firms reporting a favourable business environment minus those reporting unfavourable conditions.

The survey period: Feb. 23 to March 30

The number of the companies that were surveyed: 10,894 of which 2,344 were large firms. To view the BOJ's table on the survey, click on

here (Reporting by Rie Ishiguro; Editing by Joseph Radford)