TOKYO, April 19 Japanese manufacturing
confidence worsened slightly in April after a sharp rebound the
previous month, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday, reflecting
rekindled worries about Europe's debt crisis and uncertainty
over global growth prospects.
But in a sign that rebuilding in areas devastated by last
year's tsunami is underpinning domestic demand,
non-manufacturers' sentiment jumped to a level not seen since
2007, led by sectors such as construction and transportation,
the latest Reuters Tankan survey showed.
The monthly poll is highly correlated with the Bank of
Japan's quarterly tankan survey, which showed this month that
business sentiment was flat in the March quarter with big
manufacturers seeing only modest improvements in coming months.
Following is a table of indexes for key sectors and a
comparison with the Bank of Japan's quarterly tankan survey:
2012 2011
JULY(f'cast) APR MAR FEB JAN DEC NOV
===============================================================
MANUFACTURERS ( +6) +1 +2 -11 -5 -5 +1
---------------------------------------------------------------
(Materials) ( -2) -6 +4 -8 -4 -6 +5
- Textiles/paper ( 0) -33 +11 -9 0 -20 0
- Chemicals ( 0) +5 +5 0 -5 -5 +5
- Oil refinery/ceramics ( 0) -15 -12 -12 -12 -12 0
- Steel/nonferrous metals (-11) 0 +14 -22 0 +12 +12
(Manufactured products) (+10) +6 0 -13 -6 -4 -1
- Food (+33) +33 0 0 +17 0 0
- Metal products/machinery ( +4) +5 -9 -28 -10 -10 -16
- Electric machinery ( +9) -9 -8 -29 -29 -4 -5
- Autos/transport equipment ( +7) +15 +27 +14 +14 +7 +29
- Precision machinery/others(+15) +7 0 +8 +7 -9 -7
===============================================================
NON-MANUFACTURERS (+16) +10 +5 +5 +6 +6 +3
---------------------------------------------------------------
- Real estate/construction ( 0) +10 -16 -5 -15 -8 -19
- Retail/wholesale (+14) -6 +7 +11 +7 +13 +9
- Wholesalers (+33) +6 +17 +18 +6 +26 +16
- Retailers ( 0) -15 0 +4 +8 +4 +5
- Information/communications(+27) +7 +13 -8 +8 +27 +27
- Transport/utility ( 0) 0 -9 0 0 -4 -12
- Other services (+42) +42 +24 +18 +22 +10 +13
===============================================================
*** COMPARISON WITH BANK OF JAPAN TANKAN ***
===============================================================
MANUFACTURERS NON-MANUFACTURERS
RTRS BOJ RTRS BOJ
---------------------------------------------------------------
JULY (f'cast) ( +6) - (+16) -
JUNE (f'cast) - ( -3) - ( +5)
APR +1 - +10 -
MAR +2 -4 +5 +5
FEB -11 - +5 -
JAN -5 - +6 -
DEC 2011 -5 -4 +6 +4
NOV +1 - +3 -
OCT +6 - +1 -
SEPT +8 +2 +3 +1
AUG +6 - +7 -
JULY +1 - +3 -
JUNE -3 -9 -10 -5
MAY -9 - -4 -
APR -13 - -15 -
MAR +15 +6 +3 +3
FEB +14 - +3 -
JAN +11 - -2 -
DEC (2010) +7 +5 -12 +1
NOV +16 - -13 -
OCT +19 - -6 -
SEPT +17 +8 -4 +2
AUG +22 - -10 -
JULY +12 - -12 -
JUNE +9 +1 -8 -5
MAY +4 - -15 -
APR 0 - -14 -
MAR -8 -14 -22 -14
FEB -13 - -31 -
JAN -19 - -34 -
DEC (2009) -27 -25 -39 -21
NOV -28 - -35 -
OCT -35 - -33 -
SEPT -33 -33 -34 -24
AUG -42 - -38 -
JULY -43 - -38 -
JUNE -50 -48 -31 -29
MAY -69 - -44 -
APRIL -76 - -38 -
---------------------------------------------------------------
Release dates of the Reuters Tankan in 2012 (all release times
8:30 a.m./2330 GMT previous day):
May 24
June 21
July 19
Aug 24
Sept 20
Oct 22
Nov 15
Dec 6
The Reuters Tankan covers 200 large manufacturers and 200
non-manufacturers excluding the financial sector. A total of 242
firms responded to the poll, conducted from March 30 to April
16. The index readings are derived by subtracting the percentage
of respondents who say conditions are poor from those who say
they are good. A positive reading means optimists outnumber
pessimists.
(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto and Kaori Kaneko)