TOKYO, May 24 Japan's corporate mood picked up
slightly in May and is seen improving further ahead as the
economy slowly recovers from the damage caused by last year's
earthquake, a Reuters poll showed, although concerns about
Europe's debt crisis and a slowdown in the Chinese economy lurk.
The monthly poll, highly correlated with the Bank of Japan's
key tankan survey, underlined firmness of service-sector
companies that could benefit from reconstruction-driven demand.
Sentiment at manufacturers - a key driver for the world's No.3
economy - is lagging behind.
Following is a table of indexes for key sectors and a
comparison with the Bank of Japan's quarterly tankan survey:
2012 2011
AUG (f'cast) MAY APR MAR FEB JAN DEC
===============================================================
MANUFACTURERS ( +8) +2 +1 +2 -11 -5 -5
---------------------------------------------------------------
(Materials) ( +4) +2 -6 +4 -8 -4 -6
- Textiles/paper ( +9) 0 -33 +11 -9 0 -20
- Chemicals ( +5) +4 +5 +5 0 -5 -5
- Oil refinery/ceramics ( 0) 0 -15 -12 -12 -12 -12
- Steel/nonferrous metals ( 0) 0 0 +14 -22 0 +12
(Manufactured products) (+10) +3 +6 0 -13 -6 -4
- Food (+20) +20 +33 0 0 +17 0
- Metal products/machinery ( +9) +3 +5 -9 -28 -10 -10
- Electric machinery (+17) -6 -9 -8 -29 -29 -4
- Autos/transport equipment ( +6) +12 +15 +27 +14 +14 +7
- Precision machinery/others( -8) 0 +7 0 +8 +7 -9
===============================================================
NON-MANUFACTURERS (+18) +11 +10 +5 +5 +6 +6
---------------------------------------------------------------
- Real estate/construction ( +4) 0 +10 -16 -5 -15 -8
- Retail/wholesale (+22) +5 -6 +7 +11 +7 +13
- Wholesalers (+33) +9 +6 +17 +18 +6 +26
- Retailers (+10) 0 -15 0 +4 +8 +4
- Information/communications(+21) +27 +7 +13 -8 +8 +27
- Transport/utility ( +4) -8 0 -9 0 0 -4
- Other services (+38) +38 +42 +24 +18 +22 +10
===============================================================
*** COMPARISON WITH BANK OF JAPAN TANKAN ***
===============================================================
MANUFACTURERS NON-MANUFACTURERS
RTRS BOJ RTRS BOJ
---------------------------------------------------------------
AUG (f'cast) ( +8) - (+18) -
JUNE(f'cast) - ( -3) - ( +5)
MAY +2 - +11 -
APR +1 - +10 -
MAR +2 -4 +5 +5
FEB -11 - +5 -
JAN -5 - +6 -
DEC 2011 -5 -4 +6 +4
NOV +1 - +3 -
OCT +6 - +1 -
SEPT +8 +2 +3 +1
AUG +6 - +7 -
JULY +1 - +3 -
JUNE -3 -9 -10 -5
MAY -9 - -4 -
APR -13 - -15 -
MAR +15 +6 +3 +3
FEB +14 - +3 -
JAN +11 - -2 -
DEC (2010) +7 +5 -12 +1
NOV +16 - -13 -
OCT +19 - -6 -
SEPT +17 +8 -4 +2
AUG +22 - -10 -
JULY +12 - -12 -
JUNE +9 +1 -8 -5
MAY +4 - -15 -
APR 0 - -14 -
MAR -8 -14 -22 -14
FEB -13 - -31 -
JAN -19 - -34 -
DEC (2009) -27 -25 -39 -21
NOV -28 - -35 -
OCT -35 - -33 -
SEPT -33 -33 -34 -24
AUG -42 - -38 -
JULY -43 - -38 -
JUNE -50 -48 -31 -29
MAY -69 - -44 -
---------------------------------------------------------------
Release dates of the Reuters Tankan in 2012 (all release times
8:30 a.m./2330 GMT previous day):
June 21
July 19
Aug 24
Sept 20
Oct 22
Nov 15
Dec 6
The Reuters Tankan covers 200 large manufacturers and 200
non-manufacturers excluding the financial sector. A total of
286 firms responded to the poll, conducted from May 7 to 21. The
index readings are derived by subtracting the percentage of
respondents who say conditions are poor from those who say they
are good. A positive reading means optimists outnumber
pessimists.
(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto and Kaori Kaneko; Editing by
Sanjeev Miglani)