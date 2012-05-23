(Click on for related story)

TOKYO, May 24 Japan's corporate mood picked up slightly in May and is seen improving further ahead as the economy slowly recovers from the damage caused by last year's earthquake, a Reuters poll showed, although concerns about Europe's debt crisis and a slowdown in the Chinese economy lurk.

The monthly poll, highly correlated with the Bank of Japan's key tankan survey, underlined firmness of service-sector companies that could benefit from reconstruction-driven demand. Sentiment at manufacturers - a key driver for the world's No.3 economy - is lagging behind.

Following is a table of indexes for key sectors and a comparison with the Bank of Japan's quarterly tankan survey:

2012 2011

AUG (f'cast) MAY APR MAR FEB JAN DEC =============================================================== MANUFACTURERS ( +8) +2 +1 +2 -11 -5 -5

--------------------------------------------------------------- (Materials) ( +4) +2 -6 +4 -8 -4 -6

- Textiles/paper ( +9) 0 -33 +11 -9 0 -20

- Chemicals ( +5) +4 +5 +5 0 -5 -5

- Oil refinery/ceramics ( 0) 0 -15 -12 -12 -12 -12

- Steel/nonferrous metals ( 0) 0 0 +14 -22 0 +12

(Manufactured products) (+10) +3 +6 0 -13 -6 -4

- Food (+20) +20 +33 0 0 +17 0

- Metal products/machinery ( +9) +3 +5 -9 -28 -10 -10

- Electric machinery (+17) -6 -9 -8 -29 -29 -4

- Autos/transport equipment ( +6) +12 +15 +27 +14 +14 +7

- Precision machinery/others( -8) 0 +7 0 +8 +7 -9

=============================================================== NON-MANUFACTURERS (+18) +11 +10 +5 +5 +6 +6

--------------------------------------------------------------- - Real estate/construction ( +4) 0 +10 -16 -5 -15 -8

- Retail/wholesale (+22) +5 -6 +7 +11 +7 +13

- Wholesalers (+33) +9 +6 +17 +18 +6 +26

- Retailers (+10) 0 -15 0 +4 +8 +4

- Information/communications(+21) +27 +7 +13 -8 +8 +27

- Transport/utility ( +4) -8 0 -9 0 0 -4

- Other services (+38) +38 +42 +24 +18 +22 +10

=============================================================== *** COMPARISON WITH BANK OF JAPAN TANKAN *** ===============================================================

MANUFACTURERS NON-MANUFACTURERS

RTRS BOJ RTRS BOJ --------------------------------------------------------------- AUG (f'cast) ( +8) - (+18) - JUNE(f'cast) - ( -3) - ( +5) MAY +2 - +11 - APR +1 - +10 - MAR +2 -4 +5 +5 FEB -11 - +5 - JAN -5 - +6 - DEC 2011 -5 -4 +6 +4 NOV +1 - +3 - OCT +6 - +1 - SEPT +8 +2 +3 +1 AUG +6 - +7 - JULY +1 - +3 - JUNE -3 -9 -10 -5 MAY -9 - -4 - APR -13 - -15 - MAR +15 +6 +3 +3 FEB +14 - +3 - JAN +11 - -2 - DEC (2010) +7 +5 -12 +1 NOV +16 - -13 - OCT +19 - -6 - SEPT +17 +8 -4 +2 AUG +22 - -10 - JULY +12 - -12 - JUNE +9 +1 -8 -5 MAY +4 - -15 - APR 0 - -14 - MAR -8 -14 -22 -14 FEB -13 - -31 - JAN -19 - -34 - DEC (2009) -27 -25 -39 -21 NOV -28 - -35 - OCT -35 - -33 - SEPT -33 -33 -34 -24 AUG -42 - -38 - JULY -43 - -38 - JUNE -50 -48 -31 -29 MAY -69 - -44 - --------------------------------------------------------------- Release dates of the Reuters Tankan in 2012 (all release times 8:30 a.m./2330 GMT previous day):

June 21

July 19

Aug 24

Sept 20

Oct 22

Nov 15

Dec 6

The Reuters Tankan covers 200 large manufacturers and 200 non-manufacturers excluding the financial sector. A total of 286 firms responded to the poll, conducted from May 7 to 21. The index readings are derived by subtracting the percentage of respondents who say conditions are poor from those who say they are good. A positive reading means optimists outnumber pessimists. (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto and Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)