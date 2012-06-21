* Manufacturers sentiment index -3 in June, seen +4 in Sept

* Non-manufacturers index +11 in June, seen +7 in Sept

* Reuters Tankan highly correlated with BOJ tankan (Adds analyst quotes)

By Stanley White and Izumi Nakagawa

TOKYO, June 21 Japan's corporate mood turned pessimistic in June for the first time in four months, a Reuters poll showed, as Europe's deteriorating sovereign debt crisis, a strong yen and worries about a slowdown in emerging markets took their toll on manufacturers' sentiment.

The monthly poll, which is highly correlated with the Bank of Japan's tankan survey and growth trends in the Japanese economy, also showed that optimism among service-sector companies held steady in June due to reconstruction-driven demand following last year's natural disaster.

The non-manufacturing sector includes firms engaged in retailing and wholesaling as well as real estate and construction.

However, sentiment in the manufacturing sector, a key driver for the world's No.3 economy, is being held back by growing turbulence in the global economy.

The poll bodes ill for the BOJ's April-June tankan survey, which is due on July 2 and could help set the tone for monetary policy in coming months.

"Manufacturers are faced with increased uncertainties for all major overseas markets due to Europe's debt crisis, a murky U.S. economic outlook and China's accelerating slowdown," said Yoshimasa Maruyama, economist at Itochu Economic Research Institute.

"Japan's economy continues its moderate recovery, as evidenced by the strength in service-sector confidence. But the BOJ's tankan is also likely to show manufacturing confidence failed to improve given overseas risks and the yen's strength."

Japan's central bank kept monetary policy unchanged on June 15 but central banks across the globe have been on guard in case doubts about Europe's financial system and its government debt threaten money market liquidity and the broader economy.

CHINA SLOWDOWN A WORRY

In the Reuters Tankan, the manufacturers' sentiment index, derived by subtracting the percentage of pessimistic responses from optimistic ones, fell to minus 3 in June from plus 2 in May.

The index is seen rebounding to plus 4 in September, according to the poll of 400 big firms, of which 280 responded during the June 1-18 period.

"Non-ferrous metal prices are in an adjustment phase," said one non-ferrous metals manufacturer.

"A resumption in the rise in the yen and a slowdown in China and Southeast Asia are hurting the global economy and leading to a decrease in demand."

The index for non-manufacturers stood at plus 11 in June, unchanged from the previous month. But it is expected to worsen to plus 7 in September, paced by weakening sentiment among real estate and construction firms which are starting to worry about what will happen when reconstruction-related demand wanes.

The BOJ revised up its assessment on Japan's economy to say it is starting to pick up, convinced that robust private consumption and rebuilding from last year's earthquake will offset some of the pain from slowing global growth.

But it warned that global uncertainty is running high as Europe's debt crisis keeps markets on edge, suggesting that it will offer further stimulus if risks to Japan's recovery heighten.

Japan's economy grew an annualised 4.7 percent in the first quarter, and economists expect solid private consumption and rebuilding following last year's disaster on March 11 to sustain growth this year. They forecast the economy will expand 2.3 percent in the fiscal year ending in March 2013. (Additional reporting by Kaori Kaneko and Rie Ishiguro; Editing by Kim Coghill and Richard Pullin)