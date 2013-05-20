* Government upgrades economic outlook for 1st time in 2
months
* Reuters poll shows manufacturers sentiment index +7,
non-manufacturers +19
* Business mood seen rising further due to 'Abenomics'
effect
* Reuters poll highly correlates with BOJ tankan
By Tetsushi Kajimoto and Izumi Nakagawa
TOKYO, May 20 The Japanese government upgraded
its assessment of the economy on Monday, as emerging signs of an
upturn in exports and factory output added to growing evidence
that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's aggressive polices are
beginning to reignite growth.
The world's third-biggest economy is gradually recovering,
according to the government's monthly report released by the
Cabinet Office.
The upgrade was the first in two months, and an improvement
from April when it said the economy was showing signs of
recovery but still had some weak spots.
The government's latest take on the economy came ahead of
the Bank of Japan's two-day meeting ending on Wednesday, which
is expected to leave policy unchanged after announcing a
sweeping monetary expansion campaign in early April to vanquish
15 years of entrenched deflation.
Policymakers are also likely to take heart from a Reuters
Tankan survey which showed manufacturers' sentiment rose for a
sixth straight month in May, turning positive for the first time
in a year.
According to the survey, released earlier on Monday,
increasing optimism among manufacturers was largely driven by
export sectors, including electric and precision machinery, that
have benefited from a sharp weakening in the yen.
"Manufacturers had been lagging the services sector, but a
weak yen and improvements in the U.S. economy mean that
manufacturers' sentiment is starting to catch up," said Hiroshi
Miyazaki, senior economist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley
Securities.
"This is in line with the bullish scenario that the BOJ has
laid out. There's no need to change policy."
Since Abe unveiled his strategy in November to end two
decades of economic stagnation the yen has slumped to
4-1/2 year lows versus the dollar and share prices have rocketed
by 70 percent.
Abe is hoping that the wealth-creating effects of a buoyant
stock market and expectations for further improvement in the
broad economy will generate a virtuous circle of consumption,
investment and employment that will ultimately revitalise
growth.
"We are implementing fiscal and monetary policies under
Abe's administration, and this has set the stage for a V-shaped
recovery," said Economics Minister Akira Amari said.
"Normally exports lead growth, but this time consumer
spending is playing the leading role," Amari told a news
conference after the government released its latest assessment
of the economy.
The manufacturers' sentiment index rose by 11 points to plus
7 in the Reuters Tankan for May, the first positive figure since
May 2012 and its highest reading since September 2011. It is
expected to reach plus 22 in August.
The monthly poll closely correlates with the central bank's
key Tankan quarterly company survey.
The poll comes days after government data showed the
economy grew a faster-than-expected 0.9 percent in January-March
from the previous quarter thanks to a big gain in private
consumption and a pick-up in exports.
"A weak yen could have a big impact on our earnings, but its
effects have not yet played out much in real demand," one
electric machinery maker said in the Reuters survey.
SPIRITS PICK UP AS YEN FALLS
The yen's decline accelerated after the BOJ's April 4
decision to commit to open-ended asset buying to nearly double
the monetary base to 270 trillion yen ($2.62 trillion) by the
end of 2014 in a shock therapy to achieve 2 percent inflation.
The Reuters Tankan showed the index for service sector firms
rose seven points to plus 19 in May, marking its highest reading
since October 2007. It is seen reaching plus 28 in August led by
sectors including real estate/construction and retailers.
While there are signs of early success for Abe's policies,
not everyone is convinced that Japan's economic fortunes have
improved.
Some companies complained of a lack of real demand,
suggesting that a fully fledged recovery may not take hold for
some time, according to the Reuters Tankan.
A precision machinery maker said: "Economic recovery is felt
due to a weak yen caused by Abenomics monetary policy. But it
has not led orders to recover and the situation remains tough."
Other manufacturers complained that higher import prices
were squeezing profits as they struggle to pass on higher costs
to their customers.
The government, however, remained optimistic about the
outlook for growth.
"We expect the economy to continue to recover as exports
improve and as economic stimulus and monetary policy steps
bolster sentiment," the Cabinet Office said in its report.