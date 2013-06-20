* Manufacturers' sentiment index +15, non-manufacturers +20
* Companies' outlook seen up further despite market swings
* 'Abenomics' raises mood but impact on real economy lags
* Reuters poll suggests improvement in BOJ June tankan
By Tetsushi Kajimoto and Izumi Nakagawa
TOKYO, June 20 Japanese manufacturers' mood
improved further in June and its gauge reached its highest level
in more than two years, a Reuters poll showed, a sign the
government's reflationary policies are continuing to bolster
business morale despite recent market turmoil.
The monthly survey, however, showed that the seven-month
improving streak was still more a reflection of high
expectations for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's policy prescription
of ultra-easy monetary policy, fiscal stimulus and some
pro-growth reforms than a view of current business conditions.
"Although overseas economies are not performing so well, a
positive impact from yen's weakness is bigger than that for
Japanese corporations," said Yasuo Yamamoto, senior economist at
Mizuho Research Institute.
"Improving outlook sentiment, especially among
manufacturers, reflect firms' expectations they will be able to
benefit more from a softer yen."
A recent stock market selloff, a yen spike, and volatility
in the government bond market raised concerns about Abe's
formula for economic revival which assumes improvements in
business sentiment will set off a virtuous cycle of rising
investment, incomes, spending and economic output.
A loss of confidence would be a blow for Abe's policies and
his ruling bloc that must decisively win July's upper house
elections to cement its grip on power and implement policies
smoothly.
But while few company officials canvassed by Reuters voiced
concerns about market swings, many complained about
still-sluggish demand and weak capital spending, noting the
effects of "Abenomics" had yet to materialise.
"Things are turning for the better gradually due in part to
a weak yen, but levels of sales and orders we receive remain
low," said one machinery maker in the June 3-17 poll of 400 big
and medium-sized firms, of which 304 have responded.
"The government has taken various steps aimed at beating
deflation but we don't feel there's much momentum in the
economy's recovery," one electric machinery maker said.
The manufacturers' sentiment index rose by 8 points to plus
15 in June in the Reuters survey which is strongly correlated
with a closely watched quarterly Bank of Japan tankan survey.
The Reuters index marked its second positive month, which
shows optimists outnumber pessimists and hit its highest level
since March 2011, just before a devastating earthquake struck
the country's northeast. The index is seen up further to plus 23
in September.
Compared with three months ago, the manufacturers' index was
up 26 points, suggesting a marked improvement in the BOJ survey
due on July 1.
The BOJ's last tankan published in April showed
manufacturers' sentiment improved in January-March for the first
time in three quarters, and it was seen rising further in the
second quarter.
The rise in the Reuters Tankan's manufacturers' index was
driven in part by big improvements among exporters such as car
manufacturers and steelmakers.
The service sector gauge rose 1 point to plus 20 in the June
survey to hit its highest since May 2007 and is seen rising to
plus 29 in September led by such sectors as real estate and
construction.
Japan's economy grew at an annualised 4.1 percent rate in
the first quarter, led by firm consumption and a rise in
exports, but capital spending slid for a fifth straight quarter.
That weakness in spending continued in April, when core
machinery orders fell for the first time in three months as
companies remained hesitant to boost capital spending.
Tokyo's Nikkei share average entered bear market
territory last week, having plunged more than 20 percent from a
5-1/2-year high hit on May 23, but since then it has recouped
some of the losses in nervous trading.
Also last week, the dollar hit its lowest level
against the yen since April 4 when the BOJ launched an intense
burst of stimulus, which has contributed to the volatility in
bond markets.