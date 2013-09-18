Snap's stock price hard to justify - Barron's
NEW YORK, March 5 Snap Inc's share price looks overvalued following a surge in the wake of its much-anticipated initial public offering last week, according to an article in Barron's.
TOKYO, Sept 19 Confidence among Japanese manufacturers slipped in September from a three-year high the previous month, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday, as concerns about slowing growth in emerging markets hit exporters and a weaker yen pushed up import costs.
Following is a table of indexes for key sectors, derived by subtracting the percentage of pessimistic responses from optimistic ones, and a comparison with the BOJ's survey.
2013
DEC (f'cast) SEPT AUG JULY JUNE MAY APR =============================================================== MANUFACTURERS (+19) +12 +16 +13 +15 +7 -4
--------------------------------------------------------------- (Materials) (+24) +12 +20 +4 +12 0 -12 - Textiles/paper (-20) -10 0 -20 -20 -30 -18 - Chemicals (+33) +19 +28 +5 +20 +9 -9 - Oil refinery/ceramics (+29) +15 +14 +15 +12 +25 -15 - Steel/nonferrous metals (+42) +17 +30 +20 +27 -10 -11 (Manufactured products) (+15) +12 +14 +16 +17 +13 +3 - Food ( 0) +14 +29 +14 +43 0 -20 - Metal products/machinery ( +9) +13 +8 +16 +18 +22 +21 - Electric machinery (+15) +3 +15 +15 +6 +10 -14 - Autos/transport equipment (+26) +27 +21 +29 +21 +7 +14 - Precision machinery/others(+25) +9 +9 +7 +17 +9 0 =============================================================== NON-MANUFACTURERS (+23) +20 +23 +18 +20 +19 +12 --------------------------------------------------------------- - Real estate/construction (+36) +36 +27 +21 +25 +18 +17 - Retail/wholesale (+13) +5 +16 +15 +10 +18 +19 - Wholesalers (+13) +19 +33 +18 +18 +32 +20 - Retailers (+13) -4 +4 +12 +4 +8 +19 - Information/communications(+26) +42 +38 +26 +40 +40 +19 - Transport/utility (+12) 0 -5 -4 +4 -4 -15 - Other services (+35) +28 +37 +32 +26 +33 +23 ===============================================================
*** COMPARISON WITH BANK OF JAPAN TANKAN ***
===============================================================
MANUFACTURERS NON-MANUFACTURERS
RTRS BOJ RTRS BOJ --------------------------------------------------------------- DEC 2013 (f'cast) (+19) - (+23) - SEPT (f'cast) +12 (+10) +20 (+12) Aug +16 - +23 - July +13 - +18 - JUNE +15 +4 +20 +12 MAY +7 - +19 - APR -4 - +12 - MAR -11 -8 +12 +6 FEB -13 - +8 - JAN -17 - +10 - DEC 2012 -18 -12 +5 +4 NOV -19 - +1 - OCT -17 - +7 - SEPT -5 -3 +7 +8 AUG -4 - +8 - JULY -2 - +8 - JUNE -3 -1 +11 +8 MAY +2 - +11 - APR +1 - +10 - MAR +2 -4 +5 +5 FEB -11 - +5 - JAN -5 - +6 - DEC 2011 -5 -4 +6 +4 NOV +1 - +3 - OCT +6 - +1 - SEPT +8 +2 +3 +1 --------------------------------------------------------------- Release date of Reuters Tankan in 2013. Release times are 8:30 a.m. (2330 GMT previous day): Oct 17 Nov 14 Dec 9
The Reuters Tankan covers 200 big and midsize manufacturers and 200 non-manufacturers excluding the financial sector. A total of 275 responded to the poll, taken Aug. 30-Sept. 13.
