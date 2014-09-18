* Manufacturers' Sept sentiment index +10 vs +20 in Aug
By Tetsushi Kajimoto and Stanley White
TOKYO, Sept 18 Confidence at Japanese
manufacturers fell the most in nearly two years in September as
a tax increase hit the economy harder than expected, while
exports slid in August in a further sign that conditions have
deteriorated in the crucial third quarter.
This frailty in the monthly Reuters Tankan business
confidence, and the shaky outlook, could raise in coming months
the pressure on the BOJ to ease policy further and complicate
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's decision on whether to raise the
national sales tax again.
The first phase of the tax hike in April triggered a 7.1
percent slump in the economy in the second quarter - the worst
contraction since the global financial crisis.
The third quarter data will be crucial for Abe's
second-stage tax-rise decision, due by year-end, but some
analysts say the Reuters survey suggests that the expected
recovery is not taking hold.
"Both external and domestic demand are weak, and things in
the summer are clearly undershooting forecasts by the government
and the BOJ, eroding business confidence," said Takeshi Minami,
chief economist at Norinchukin Research Institute.
In fact, the worsening sentiment in Reuters Tankan, with
only a feeble improvement forecast for December, bodes ill for
the Bank of Japan's quarterly tankan survey, due Oct. 1, which
had been forecast to rebound in the third quarter.
HURDLE FOR SECOND TAX HIKE 'BIT HIGH'
"Even though Prime Minister Abe says he stands 'neutral' on
the tax decision, I don't think we are in a situation where the
tax can be raised soon. The hurdle is getting a bit high,"
Norinchukin Research Institutes' Minami said.
With the recovery sputtering and inflation appearing stalled
well below the BOJ's target of 2 percent, market speculation is
growing that Abe may order a burst of government spending and
the BOJ may oblige with further monetary stimulus to bolster the
economy enough to allow the tax hike to go ahead.
The Reuters Tankan, which is strongly correlated with the
central bank's closely watched poll, surveyed 486 big Japanese
companies, of which 285 replied, between Aug. 29-Sept. 12.
"The effects of the decline in demand have proved larger
than expected" after the April tax hike, said an executive at a
machinery maker. A transport equipment producer blamed the
higher tax for cooling demand and worsening business conditions.
The managers, who responded anonymously to the Reuters
survey, also complained about weak external demand, notably in
Asia and Europe, and uncertainty over geopolitical risks that
weigh on the outlook.
The sentiment index for manufacturers fell to 10 in
September from 20 in August and down from 19 in June. It is
forecast to rise to 16 in December.
It was the first decline in four months and the biggest
since October 2012. At that time, business sentiment was
plunging amid Chinese boycotts of Japanese products and violent
protests after Japan nationalized islets in the East China Sea
that are also claimed by Beijing.
Service-sector sentiment edged up but was forecast to
decline again.
This time, the loss of confidence comes after a slew of
downbeat data, including soft factory output and falling
household spending, and has cast doubt over the recovery of the
world's third-biggest economy.
WEAK EXPORTS
Ministry of Finance data showed on Thursday Japan's exports
declined in August as U.S.-bound shipments contracted by the
most in three years, another sign the economy is struggling to
rev up after the deep slump in April-June.
Exports, a weak link in Japan's economy, fell 1.3 percent in
August from a year ago - less than the median estimate for a 2.6
percent annual decline. That followed a 3.9 percent annual gain
in the previous month after having fallen in June and May.
The last BOJ tankan found the mood among big manufacturers
had worsened in the three months to June but was expected to
improve in July-September.
The survey indices subtract the percentage of companies
saying conditions are improving from that of companies saying
conditions are worsening. A positive number means optimists
outnumber pessimists.
Abe raised the sales tax to 8 percent from 5 percent in
April in a bid to curb Japan's runaway government debt, knocking
the economy hard in the process.
Around December he is to decide whether to proceed with a
plan to raise the tax to 10 percent next year. Abe said on
Sunday he remained "neutral" on whether to raise the tax, adding
that decision would hinge on the strength of economic
indicators, including for the July-September quarter.
The yen has fallen to a six-year low against the dollar in
recent days, but it has not yet given much of a boost to
exporters, while importers, such as materials firms, are
struggling to pass on rising import costs.
