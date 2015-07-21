* July manufacturers' sentiment index 14, unchanged from
June
* Service firms' index down the most in over a year
* Retailers' index plunges to zero, from 34 in June
* Business mood seen largely unchanged ahead
* Reuters poll strongly correlates with BOJ tankan
By Tetsushi Kajimoto and Izumi Nakagawa
TOKYO, July 21 Confidence at Japanese
manufacturers in July was subdued and the service sector mood
dimmed the most in over a year, a Reuters poll showed,
reflecting worries about sluggish consumption and exports as
growth cools in major trading partner China.
The Reuters Tankan - which closely tracks the Bank of
Japan's quarterly tankan survey - showed both manufacturers' and
service-sector morale staying muted over the next three months.
The subdued sentiment joins a recent mixed batch of data
that underlined the fragility of Japan's economy, and shows
companies were far from assured about the outlook.
The poll of 516 big and midsize firms between July 1 and 15,
of which 285 responded, showed business managers were worried
about the state of China's economy - a major market for Japanese
exporters.
"Asian markets centring on China are not performing very
well. We have not felt a recovery in domestic markets related to
private consumption either," said one chemicals producer.
The downturn in China's economy, which is on course to grow
at its slowest pace in over two decades this year, has continued
to hurt exports and manufacturing across much of Asia. In Japan,
data in the past few weeks showed shipments and output
weakening, but capital expenditure picking up.
"The worsening outlook index among the processing industries
suggests the prospects for demand from China and Asia are not
bright," said Yuichiro Nagai, economist at Barclays Securities.
"We expect a contraction in the second quarter. If the big
drop in retailer's mood points to weakness in consumption, the
economy may remain in a soft patch in the current quarter."
The BOJ trimmed its growth forecast on Wednesday but held
off on offering fresh stimulus, convinced that an expected pick
up in consumption will help accelerate inflation toward its 2
percent target next year.
The Reuters Tankan sentiment index for manufacturers held
steady at 14 in July. The index is seen inching up to 15 in
October.
The service-sector index tumbled from a record high of 36 in
June to 24, the biggest decline since May 2014 when a sales tax
hike dealt a blow to consumers.
Retailers' mood plunged from over one year highs seen in
June, weighing on the overall service sector mood.
That bodes ill for private consumption, which accounts for
roughly 60 percent of the economy and is needed to pick up to
cement a recovery from an expected slowdown in growth in the
second quarter.
"Customers are staying away due to an unusually rainy
weather and summer goods sales are slumping," said one retailer.
(Editing by Shri Navaratnam)