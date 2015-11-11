* Nov manufacturers' sentiment index 3 vs 7 in Oct
* Service-sector index 22 in Nov vs 27 in Oct
* Manufacturer's mood seen steady, service sector down ahead
* Reuters poll strongly correlates with BOJ tankan
By Tetsushi Kajimoto and Izumi Nakagawa
TOKYO, Nov 11 Confidence among Japanese
manufacturers fell in November for a third straight month to
levels unseen in about 2-1/2 years, a Reuters poll showed on
Wednesday, reflecting fears that a China-led slowdown in
overseas demand may have pushed the economy into recession.
The service sector mood also soured as sectors such as
retail took a hit from weakness in private consumption, which
accounts for about 60 percent of the economy, underscoring just
how tepid economic recovery is in the absence of a growth
engine.
The monthly Reuters Tankan, which closely tracks the Bank of
Japan's tankan quarterly survey, showed both manufacturers' and
service-sector sentiment is seen largely steady over the next
three months, reflecting uncertainty about the outlook.
The poor poll results will be followed by government data
out on Monday, which is expected to show the economy slipped
back into recession through September due to a drop in capital
spending in the face of weak foreign and domestic demand.
"The possibility is high that Japan has fallen into a
recession. The economy will likely return to growth in the
current quarter but any rebound won't be strong," said Yuichiro
Nagai, economist at Barclays Securities.
The Reuters Tankan polled 514 big and mid-sized Japanese
companies between Oct. 26 and Nov. 6, of which 260 responded.
"Chinese and ASEAN markets remain stagnant, and our domestic
business related to private consumption is not performing well
either," a manager at a chemicals firm said in the survey, which
companies answer anonymously.
"Orders we receive from clients are mostly linked to
refurbishing old facilities and subsidy-related investment,"
said a maker of electric machinery. "We hardly see the kind of
production increase that is seen when the economy is booming. As
such, the economy is stalling."
The Reuters Tankan sentiment index for manufacturers fell to
3 in November from 7 in October, posting the lowest reading
since minus 4 in April 2013, when the central bank embarked on
its quantitative and qualitative easing drive. Materials
industries such as steel took a hit from China's slowdown. The
index is seen unchanged in February.
The service sector index fell to 22 from 27 in October, the
lowest since March, dragged down by wholesalers and retailers.
The index is expected to slip further to 21 in February.
The Bank of Japan last month cut its economic growth and
inflation projections but held off on expanding stimulus, hoping
that the economy recovers well enough to accelerate inflation to
central bank's ambitious 2 percent target.
(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Eric Meijer)