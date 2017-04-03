BRIEF-DeepMarkit concludes private placement with Allstate Enterprise Consulting
* DeepMarkit corp - has concluded a private placement with Allstate Enterprise Consulting Limited
TOKYO, April 3 The Bank of Japan released its closely watched quarterly tankan survey of corporate activity in Japan. (Median forecasts from Reuters poll of economists in parentheses.) Details were as follows: March 2017 June 2017 Dec 2016 ------------------------------------------------------- Manufacturers Large +12 (+14) +11 (+13) +10 Medium +11 +4 +6 Small +5 ( +3) 0 ( +1) +1 Non-manufacturers Large +20 (+20) +16 (+18) +18 Medium +17 +10 +16 Small +4 ( +2) -1 ( -1) +2 ------------------------------------------------------- 2017/18 Mar Survey CAPITAL SPENDING All firms -1.3 Large Firms +0.6 Manufacturers +5.3 Non-manufacturers -2.0 Medium Firms +17.5 Manufacturers +16.5 Non-manufacturers +18.1 Small Firms -22.6 Manufacturers -10.6 Non-manufacturers -27.5 RECURRING PROFITS All firms -1.1 Large Firms -0.2 Manufacturers -0.3 Non-manufacturers -0.1 Medium Firms -0.3 Manufacturers -0.2 Non-manufacturers -0.3 Small Firms -4.6 Manufacturers +1.0 Non-manufacturers -6.5 CORPORATE FINANCE Financial Position (percentage of firms saying they find financial conditions easy minus those who find conditions are tight) March Dec ------------------------------------------------------- All firms +16 +15 Large +24 +24 Medium +24 +22 Small +9 +9 ------------------------------------------------------- Lending Attitude of Financial Institutions (percentage of firms that find banks' lending attitude accommodative minus those who find it severe) March Dec ------------------------------------------------------- All firms +24 +24 Large +27 +27 Medium +28 +28 Small +20 +21 ------------------------------------------------------- EMPLOYMENT DIFFUSION INDEX (percentage of firms saying they had excess workers minus those saying they had insufficient workers) March Dec ------------------------------------------------------- All firms -25 -21 Large Firms -15 -13 Manufacturers -8 -6 Non-manufacturers -22 -19 Small Firms -28 -24 Manufacturers -19 -14 Non-manufacturers -34 -31 ------------------------------------------------------- PRODUCTION CAPACITY INDEX (percentage of firms saying they had excess capacity minus those saying they had insufficient capacity) March Dec ------------------------------------------------------- All firms -2 0 Large Firms 0 0 Manufacturers +1 +1 Non-manufacturers -1 -2 Small Firms -3 -1 Manufacturers 0 +2 Non-manufacturers -4 -2 ------------------------------------------------------- Sentiment indexes measure the percentage of firms reporting a favourable business environment minus those reporting unfavourable conditions. The survey period: February 27 to March 31. The number of the companies that were surveyed: 10,799, of which 2,118 were large firms. To view the BOJ's table on the survey, click here (Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
* Keeps 2017 Swiss growth forecast, trims 2018/19 inflation view (Recasts, adds quotes from news conference, previous ZURICH)
ISTANBUL, June 15 Turkey's central bank kept its main interest rates steady on Thursday, in line with market expectations, as it looks to balance double-digit inflation with President Tayyip Erdogan's calls for cheaper credit.