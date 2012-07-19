* Manufacturers sentiment index -2 in July, seen +5 in Oct

* Non-manufacturers index +8 in July, seen +10 in Oct

* Companies remain wary of global slowdown, strong yen

* Reuters Tankan highly correlated with BOJ tankan (Adds analyst quotes)

By Tetsushi Kajimoto and Izumi Nakagawa

TOKYO, July 19 Japanese big manufacturers' outlook improved slightly in July but they remained pessimistic for a second straight month, a Reuters poll showed, as concerns about the global economic slowdown and a strong yen weigh on the export-reliant economy.

The monthly poll, which closely correlates with the Bank of Japan's closely watched tankan corporate survey and with growth trends in the economy, also showed sentiment among service-sector firms sagged for the first time in five months but stayed positive, a sign that domestic demand is underpinning the world's third-largest economy.

Both manufacturers and non-manufacturers -- which include retailing, real estate and construction companies -- expect business conditions to pick up over the next three months, according to the poll of 400 big firms, of which 272 responded during the survey period from June 29 to July 13.

The poll was largely in line with the BOJ's June tankan, issued on July 2, which showed a slight improvement in corporate sentiment, providing more evidence of an economic recovery.

"The survey confirmed that the underlying economy is relatively firm as big manufacturers feel they are receiving steady orders," said Tatsushi Shikano, senior economist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities in Tokyo.

GLOBAL OUTLOOK

The Reuters Tankan showed companies remained worried about the global economic outlook, however. They cited China's slowdown and the yen's gains, driven by "safe haven" fund flows, as sources of concern.

"Companies remain cautious about the outlook for the global economy and the yen. If the currency's rise accelerates to aggravate the corporate mood, that could prompt the BOJ to ease policy further, although the central bank is likely to take a wait-and-see stance for the time being," Shikano said.

In the poll, the manufacturers' sentiment index, derived by subtracting the percentage of pessimistic responses from optimistic ones, rose 1 point to minus 2 in July, meaning pessimism still outweighed optimism. The index is expected to improve to plus 5 in October.

The index for non-manufacturers fell 3 points to plus 8, but is seen edging up to plus 10 in October, led by expected gains in sectors such as real estate and reconstruction, which could benefit from rebuilding following last year's earthquake and tsunami.

"The United States, Europe and China all face problems, so we're concerned about a global recession," said one chemicals manufacturer.

Underlining the concerns, the International Monetary Fund cut its global growth forecast on Monday and cautioned on potential lowering of the productive capacity in China and other emerging economies, saying future growth may disappoint.

Japan's economy grew an annualised 4.7 percent in the January-March quarter. It is forecast to expand 2.3 percent in the year to next March, with economists expecting personal consumption and reconstruction-related demand to sustain growth.

Last week, the BOJ decided in a policy review to hold off on further monetary easing despite slowing global growth that has led other central banks to expand stimulus, convinced that robust domestic demand will keep Japan's economic recovery on track. (Additional reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Edmund Klamann)