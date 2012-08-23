Aug 24 Big Japanese manufacturers' sentiment worsened in August and they remained pessimistic for a third straight month, a Reuters poll showed, in a sign that Europe's debt crisis, a global slowdown and a stubbornly strong yen are taking their toll on the export-reliant economy. The monthly poll, which closely correlates with the Bank of Japan's quarterly tankan corporate survey and growth trends in the economy, also showed the service-sector mood stayed positive for a 14th straight month, as rebuilding from last year's earthquake and tsunami supports the world's third-largest economy. Manufacturers and non-manufacturers - which include firms engaged in retailing, real estate and construction - expect business conditions to edge up albeit slightly over the next three months, according to the poll of 400 big firms, of which 278 responded during the Aug. 6-21 survey period. Following is a table of indexes for key sectors, derived by subtracting the percentage of pessimistic responses from optimistic ones, and a comparison with the BOJ's tankan survey. A positive reading means optimists outnumber pessimists: 2012 NOV (f'cast) AUG JULY JUNE MAY APR MAR =============================================================== MANUFACTURERS ( -2) -4 -2 -3 +2 +1 +2 --------------------------------------------------------------- (Materials) ( -5) -5 0 -2 +2 -6 +4 - Textiles/paper (-18) -9 -9 +9 0 -33 +11 - Chemicals ( 0) 0 +10 -5 +4 +5 +5 - Oil refinery/ceramics ( 0) 0 -15 0 0 -15 -12 - Steel/nonferrous metals ( 0) -12 0 -11 0 0 +14 (Manufactured products) ( 0) -4 -3 -4 +3 +6 0 - Food (+33) 0 0 +20 +20 +33 0 - Metal products/machinery ( +3) -4 0 -3 +3 +5 -9 - Electric machinery ( 0) -10 -13 -12 -6 -9 -8 - Autos/transport equipment (-12) 0 +5 0 +12 +15 +27 - Precision machinery/others( 0) +9 0 0 0 +7 0 =============================================================== NON-MANUFACTURERS (+12) +8 +8 +11 +11 +10 +5 --------------------------------------------------------------- - Real estate/construction ( +4) 0 -9 0 0 +10 -16 - Retail/wholesale (+10) +13 +18 +14 +5 -6 +7 - Wholesalers (+24) +28 +23 +16 +9 +6 +17 - Retailers ( -5) -5 +13 +11 0 -15 0 - Information/communications(+19) +14 +16 +37 +27 +7 +13 - Transport/utility ( -4) -4 -8 -3 -8 0 -9 - Other services (+26) +17 +16 +13 +38 +42 +24 =============================================================== *** COMPARISON WITH BANK OF JAPAN TANKAN *** =============================================================== MANUFACTURERS NON-MANUFACTURERS RTRS BOJ RTRS BOJ --------------------------------------------------------------- NOV (f'cast) ( -2) - ( +12) - SEPT(f'cast) - ( +1) - ( +6) AUG -4 - +8 - JULY -2 - +8 - JUNE -3 -1 +11 +8 MAY +2 - +11 - APR +1 - +10 - MAR +2 -4 +5 +5 FEB -11 - +5 - JAN -5 - +6 - DEC 2011 -5 -4 +6 +4 NOV +1 - +3 - OCT +6 - +1 - SEPT +8 +2 +3 +1 AUG +6 - +7 - JULY +1 - +3 - JUNE -3 -9 -10 -5 MAY -9 - -4 - APR -13 - -15 - MAR +15 +6 +3 +3 FEB +14 - +3 - JAN +11 - -2 - --------------------------------------------------------------- Release dates of the Reuters Tankan in 2012 (all release times 8:30 a.m./2330 GMT previous day): Sept 20 Oct 22 Nov 15 Dec 6