* July manufacturers' sentiment index 14, unchanged from
June
* Service firms' index down the most in over a year
* Retailers' index plunges to zero, from 34 in June
* Business mood seen largely unchanged ahead
* Reuters poll strongly correlates with BOJ tankan
By Tetsushi Kajimoto and Izumi Nakagawa
TOKYO, July 21 Confidence at Japanese
manufacturers in July was subdued and the service sector mood
dimmed the most in over a year, a Reuters poll showed,
reflecting how worries about the country's economic outlook
linger despite pockets of strength.
The Reuters Tankan - which closely tracks the central
bank's quarterly tankan survey - also showed both manufacturers'
and service-sector morale staying largely muted over the next
three months.
The subdued sentiment joins a recent batch of data which
have blown hot and cold on the health of Japan's economy, and
shows companies were far from assured about the outlook.
The poll of 516 big and midsize firms between July 1 and 15,
of which 285 responded, showed business managers were worried
about the state of China's economy - a major market for Japanese
exporters.
"Asian markets centring on China are not performing very
well. We have not felt a recovery in domestic markets related to
private consumption either," said one chemicals producer.
The downturn in China's economy, which is on course to grow
at its slowest pace in over two decades this year, has continued
to hurt exports and manufacturing across much of Asia. In Japan,
data in the past few weeks showed shipments and output
weakening, but capital expenditure climbing solidly.
The recent stock market rout in China, Greece's debt woes
and sluggish global growth have added to the uncertainty over
Japan's economic prospects.
The Bank of Japan trimmed its growth forecast on Wednesday
but held off on offering fresh stimulus, convinced that an
expected pick up in consumption will help accelerate inflation
toward its 2 percent target next year.
The Reuters Tankan sentiment index for manufacturers held
steady at 14 in July as declines in materials sector including
steel and textiles/paper firms offset gains in processing
industries. The index is seen inching up to 15 in October.
The service-sector index tumbled from a record high of 36 in
June to 24, the biggest decline since May 2014 when a sales tax
hike dealt a blow to consumers.
The Reuters tankan had further bad news, with retailers'
mood plunging from over one year highs seen in June, weighing on
the overall service sector mood.
It bodes ill for private consumption, which accounts for
roughly 60 percent of the economy and is needed to pick up to
cement a recovery from an expected slowdown in growth in the
second quarter.
"Customers are staying away due to an unusually rainy
weather and summer goods sales are slumping," said one retailer.
(Editing by Shri Navaratnam)