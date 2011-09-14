* Manufacturers' sentiment index +8 in Sept, non-manuf +3

* Manufacturers' mood in Dec seen up at +13, non-manuf +4

* Reuters poll closely correlated with BOJ tankan

By Tetsushi Kajimoto and Kaori Kaneko

TOKYO, Sept 15 Japanese manufacturing confidence improved for a fifth straight month in September but the pace of recovery slowed to a crawl, a Reuters poll showed, underlining the view that the economy's rapid rebound from the March earthquake may have run its course.

The monthly poll, closely correlated with the Bank of Japan's key quarterly tankan corporate survey, also showed that non-manufacturers' sentiment fell for the first time in three months, reflecting sluggish domestic demand.

The poll of 400 big firms, of which 257 responded, cast some doubt on the prospects for a V-shaped recovery in the world's No.3 economy, which is emerging from a recession wrought by the March disaster.

A stubbornly strong yen and global economic slowdown threaten to derail the export-reliant economy's recovery, while weak domestic demand and a delay in reconstruction spending further cloud the outlook.

The Reuters Tankan survey for September showed the manufacturing sentiment index, derived by subtracting the percentage of pessimistic responses from optimistic ones, rose just two points from August to plus 8.

It marked the smallest gain since the index plunged by a record in April after the March disaster, as confidence weakened in sectors including chemicals, steel and exporters of cars and electronics, according to the survey taken from Aug. 26 to Sept. 12.

The index is seen improving further to plus 13 in December, though still below levels seen just before the magnitude 9.0 earthquake and deadly tsunami devastated the northeast coast and triggered a radiation crisis at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant.

The index for non-manufacturers fell four points from August to plus 3, down for the first time in three months, as sentiment at all but transport/utility firms declined from the previous month. The index is seen rising slightly to plus 4 in December.

The BOJ's tankan survey for the April-June quarter showed big manufacturers had turned pessimistic about business conditions for the first time since the global financial crisis, though they expect improvement in the coming months.

The Reuters poll suggests that the next BOJ tankan, due out on Oct. 3, is likely to show a recovery in the corporate mood, but that gains could be modest given Japanese firms' struggle with the yen's rise and slowing demand both at home and abroad.

In the Reuters Tankan, manufacturers increasingly voiced worries about slowing demand in the United States and Europe, on top of the yen's rise.

"China's monetary tightening has had a negative impact on the United States, South Korea and Taiwan, causing our profits to deteriorate," one machinery firm said.

An electric machinery firm said: "The effects of the earthquake and stagnation in Europe and U.S. economies have cast a shadow over the electronics sector."

Japan's economy shrank in April-June at a faster pace than initially reported as companies held back on capital expenditure in the face of growing uncertainty over the global economic outlook.

Analysts polled by Reuters trimmed their fourth-quarter growth estimate for Japan's economy, after an expected rebound in the current quarter from the March disaster, amid Europe's debt crisis, slowing U.S. growth and the yen's strength.

The dollar was trading just below 77 yen on Wednesday, not far from a record low of 75.94 hit in mid-August. (Additional reporting by Izumi Nakagawa; Editing by Chris Gallagher)