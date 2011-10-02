TOKYO Oct 3 Big Japanese manufacturers turned optimistic about business conditions in the third quarter, a closely watched Bank of Japan survey showed, buoyed by a swift recovery in factory output after the March earthquake, but worries about the global economy and a strong yen are seen limiting further improvement ahead.

The headline index for big manufacturers' sentiment was plus 2 in September, up from minus 9 in June and matching the median market forecast, the central bank's quarterly tankan survey showed on Monday.

Big manufacturers expect conditions to improve slightly over the next three months, with the index for December seen at plus 4, compared with a median forecast of plus 3.

The survey also showed big firms plan to increase their capital spending by 3.0 percent in the financial year to March 2012, less than the median market forecast for a 4.2 percent rise, the survey showed.

The sentiment indexes are derived by subtracting the percentage of respondents who say conditions are poor from those who say they are good. A negative reading means pessimists outnumbered optimists.

The previous tankan survey showed on July 1 that big manufacturers turned pessimistic about business conditions for the first time since the global financial crisis in the wake of the March disaster, which tipped the world's No.3 economy back into a recession. (Reporting by Leika Kihara and Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chris Gallagher)