TOKYO, Oct 13 Japanese manufacturing sentiment
worsened in October for the first time since the aftermath of
the March earthquake and faltering global growth combined with a
strong yen is expected to dampen it further, a Reuters poll
showed on Thursday.
The monthly poll, highly correlated with the Bank of Japan's
closely watched quarterly tankan corporate survey, added to
growing evidence that the economy's quick rebound from the
devastating earthquake and tsunami in March is losing momentum.
The manufacturing sentiment index, derived by subtracting
the percentage of pessimistic responses from optimistic ones,
fell two points from September to plus 6, the first drop since
it plunged by a record in April after the March 11 disaster.
The index is seen sliding further to plus 4 in January,
dragged down by sectors such as electric machinery and transport
equipment.
The Reuters survey follows a surprisingly strong core
machinery orders report for August, but Wednesday's data failed
to dispel concerns about the economy's prospects.
Europe's debt crisis and a strong yen raised worries that
exports will struggle to support a fragile recovery from the
March disaster, keeping the Bank of Japan under pressure to take
further action after it eased its policy in August.
The BOJ's latest tankan showed on Oct. 3 that Japanese big
manufacturers' sentiment improved in the third quarter on the
back of a post-disaster recovery, but that they were cautious
about business in the months ahead.
SENSE OF CAUTION
That sense of caution was also apparent in the Reuters
Tankan, taken from Sept. 26 to Oct. 7. The poll covered 400 big
companies, of which 250 responded.
In a sign weak domestic demand cannot lend support to the
world's No.3 economy, service-sector firms' sentiment index fell
for the second straight month to barely above zero, with their
mood seen rising only slightly in the coming three months.
The index for non-manufacturers fell two points to plus 1,
down for two months in a row, reflecting a slump among
retailers. The index is expected to edge up to plus 3 in
January.
"Our business was improving from the earthquake with help
from automobiles, but the situation is turning severe due to
continued strength in the yen and financial jitters in Europe
and the United States," one transport equipment firm said.
A machinery firm said: "Our orders are declining
substantially due to the ripple effect from Europe's fiscal
concerns and China's monetary tightening."
The debt crisis in Europe has prompted heavy safe-haven
flows into the yen, which rose to a record high of 75.94 against
the dollar in mid-August, threatening Japan's export-led
recovery. The dollar has been trading in a range between 76-78
yen since then .
Japan's auto lobby cut its forecast for this year's domestic
vehicle sales by 10 percent due to the triple blow of weak
demand, the yen's gains and the March disaster that crippled
production and sales.
Japan's economy has probably emerged from a recession
triggered by the March disaster, but analysts expect a bigger
slowdown in the final months this year than previously thought.
The BOJ left monetary policy steady on Friday, holding off
on tapping its depleted policy arsenal for now. The BOJ holds
its next rate review on Oct. 27 when it will issue new economic
projections in its twice-yearly outlook report.
