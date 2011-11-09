* Manufacturer sentiment index +1 in Nov, non-manuf +3
* Manufacturer mood in Feb seen down to -5, non-manuf +2
* Reuters poll closely correlated with BOJ tankan
By Rie Ishiguro and Izumi Nakagawa
TOKYO, Nov 10 Japanese manufacturing sentiment
slid in November for the second straight month on a raft of
negative factors such as the yen's rise to record highs,
softening demand from emerging markets and the impact of floods
in Thailand, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday.
The monthly poll, highly correlated with the Bank of Japan's
closely watched quarterly tankan corporate survey, also showed
companies were pessimistic about three months ahead,
underscoring the cloudy outlook for the economy's recovery
prospects.
The manufacturing sentiment index, derived by subtracting
the percentage of pessimistic responses from optimistic ones,
fell five points from October to plus 1.
The index is seen dropping further to minus 5 in February,
which would represent the first negative reading since June, led
by sectors such as electric machinery makers and transport
equipment producers including automakers.
Service-sector sentiment fared better than that of the
manufacturing sector given its relative resilience to the strong
yen, though it was not robust enough to lend support to the
overall economy.
The yen repeatedly hit record highs in late October on
safe-haven demand as doubts intensified about Europe's ability
to contain the debt crisis.
That prompted Japanese authorities to sell a record amount
of yen to tame the high-flying currency, while the Bank of Japan
eased its ultra-loose policy further through an increase in
government bond purchases.
But the impact from these steps proved short-lived and the
yen remains stubbornly high, threatening to harm corporate
revenues and the economy's export-reliant recovery.
Adding to corporate woes were severe flooding in Thailand
that has caused many Japanese manufacturers to suspend
operations there, as well as easing growth in China and other
emerging economies due to the effects of monetary tightening.
Toyota Motor Corp , Japan's top automaker, this week
withdrew its annual profit guidance as the Thai floods threaten
its output.
The cautious views expressed in the survey prevailed just as
the economy had emerged from a recession caused by the
devastating earthquake in March.
The Reuters Tankan was taken from Oct. 21 to Nov. 7,
covering 400 big companies, of which 251 responded.
The index for non-manufacturers rose two points to plus 3,
up for the first in time three months due to some improvements
at retailers and information service firms. The index is
expected to edge down to plus 2 in February.
"Since September, more and more companies seem to have
decided to put capital spending on hold due to yen rises and
Europe's economic woes," said an electric machinery firm.
"This attitude is prevalent inside Japan and is even
spilling over to Japanese firms operating in the rest of Asia."
One transport equipment company said: "We had expected an
earnings recovery in the October-March fiscal second half but
the outlook is uncertain due to yen rises and Thai floods."
Japan's economy probably rebounded in the third quarter but
analysts expect a sharper slowdown in the final months this year
than previously thought.
The BOJ is expected to pause when its board meets next week
but stands ready to offer further monetary stimulus if Japan's
recovery is threatened.
The BOJ's latest tankan showed on Oct. 3 that Japanese big
manufacturers' sentiment improved in the third quarter on the
back of a post-disaster recovery, but that they were cautious
about business in the months ahead.
The BOJ tankan roughly matches economic cycles, so
the central bank closely watches the survey's results in gauging
underlying trends in the economy and guides monetary policy
based on its outlook.
The Reuters Tankan indexes are all calculated by subtracting
the percentage of pessimistic respondents from optimistic ones.
A negative figure means pessimists outnumber optimists.
