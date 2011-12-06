* Manufacturers' sentiment index -5 in Dec, non-manuf +6
* Manufacturing mood in March seen -4, non-manuf +6
* Reuters poll closely correlated with BOJ tankan
* Global slowdown, yen, Thai floods hurt manufacturers
By Tetsushi Kajimoto and Izumi Nakagawa
TOKYO, Dec 7 Japan's manufacturers turned
pessimistic for the first time in six months in the face of
Europe's debt crisis and a worsening global growth outlook, a
Reuters poll showed, boding ill for the economy as it recovers
from a slump triggered by the March disaster.
In a sign that rebuilding in the tsunami-hit areas is
underpinning domestic demand, sentiment among non-manufacturers
improved for the second straight month, according to the monthly
poll, which is highly correlated with the Bank of Japan's
quarterly tankan survey due out Dec. 15.
But manufacturers at the heart of Japan's export-reliant
economy are struggling to cope with the yen's prolonged
strength, global slowdown, slump in demand for electronics
products and Thai floods.
"Orders from within and outside Japan are declining due to
the worsening of the European and U.S. economies as well as
monetary tightening in China," one machinery firm said in the
survey.
The manufacturers' sentiment index, derived by subtracting
the percentage of pessimistic responses from optimistic ones,
tumbled six points from November to minus 5, meaning pessimists
outnumber optimists, the Reuters Tankan showed on Wednesday. It
was the third straight month of decline.
The index is expected to stay negative three months ahead,
at minus 4, according to the survey taken from Nov. 17 to Dec.
2.
The poll of 400 big firms, of which 252 responded, suggests
the BOJ's December tankan will also turn out glum, keeping the
central bank under pressure to ease policy again to sustain
recovery before some $155 billion in reconstruction spending
trickles into the economy.
Companies in sectors such as transport equipment and
electric machinery blamed the yen's rise and severe flooding in
Thailand for a decline in output and sales. The index for autos
and transport equipment tumbled 22 points to plus 7.
The index for non-manufacturers improved by 3 points to plus
6 , and is expected to hold steady over the next three
months, led by gains in sectors including real estate and
construction, wholesalers and utilities.
The BOJ's September tankan showed on Oct. 3 that big
manufacturers' sentiment turned positive in the third quarter on
the back of the post-disaster recovery, but that companies were
cautious about business in the months ahead.
Compared with three months ago, the manufacturing sentiment
index in the Reuters Tankan was down 13 points, but the
non-manufacturing index was up 3 points.
Japan's economy rebounded from a post-quake recession and
grew 1.5 percent in July-September on the back of a quick
recovery in manufacturers' supply chains and output, but it is
expected to suffer a marked slowdown this quarter.
The BOJ holds this year's last scheduled policy-setting
meeting on Dec. 20-21. It has signalled its readiness to ease
again if its scenario of a moderate recovery comes under threat.
($1 = 77.9500 Japanese yen)
(Additional reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Chris
Gallagher)