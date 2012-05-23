* Manufacturers sentiment index +2 in May, seen +8 in August
* Non-manufacturers index +11 in May, seen +18 in August
* Reuters Tankan highly correlated with BOJ tankan
By Tetsushi Kajimoto and Izumi Nakagawa
TOKYO, May 24 Japan's corporate mood picked up
slightly in May and is seen improving in the months ahead as the
economy recovers from the damage caused by last year's
earthquake, a Reuters poll showed, although worries about
Europe's debt crisis and a slowdown in the Chinese economy lurk.
The monthly poll, highly correlated with the Bank of Japan's
tankan survey and growth trends in the Japanese economy,
underlined firmness of service-sector companies that could
benefit from reconstruction-driven demand, with the mood for
non-manufacturers edging up to levels not seen since December
2007.
The non-manufacturing sector includes firms engaged in
retailing and wholesaling as well as real estate and
construction.
Sentiment in the manufacturing sector - a key driver for the
world's No.3 economy -- is, however, held back by sluggish
exports and tepid global growth. While sentiment was positive
for a third straight month in May, it was still far below levels
seen just before the March 2011 quake and tsunami devastated
northeast coastal areas.
The poll reflects an improvement in mood from the BOJ's
quarterly tankan corporate survey last month, which showed the
business mood was flat in the January-March quarter.
On Wednesday, the central bank left monetary policy
unchanged after having eased last month, saving its ammunition
for later in case the euro-zone's debt crisis warrants further
action to safeguard the Japanese economy.
In the Reuters Tankan, the manufacturers' sentiment index,
derived by subtracting the percentage of pessimistic responses
from optimistic ones, rose 1 point to plus 2, marking the first
increase in two months.
The index is seen rising to plus 8 in August, according to
the poll of 400 big firms, of which 286 responded during the May
7-21 period.
"Our underlying business is doing well thanks to brisk
orders we received in March from overseas and car-related
sectors," one electric machinery firm said in the survey while
airing concerns about the slowdown in the United States and
China and rekindled financial jitters in Europe.
Among manufacturers, the sentiment index for the electric
machinery sector rose 3 points to minus 6, and the index for the
auto and transportation equipment sector stood at plus 12, down
3 points from April, underpinned by government subsidies for
purchases of low-emission cars.
The index for non-manufacturers rose 1 point to plus 11 in
May, its highest reading since December 2007, and is expected to
improve further to plus 18 in August, led by sectors such as
retailers and wholesalers due in part to reconstruction-related
demand.
Japan's economy grew 1.0 percent in January-March, or an
annual clip of 4.1 percent, due largely to brisk private
consumption and post-quake rebuilding efforts. It is expected to
grow around 2 percent in the current fiscal year to March 2013
with the help of firm domestic demand and a pick-up in exports.
But uncertainty about the outcome of Greece's second
election next month and fears it could leave the euro zone have
rekindled worries about Europe's sovereign debt crisis. That, in
turn, could lead to more funds shifting to the relative safety
of the yen, driving the currency up and posing a risk to
export-reliant Japan.
Adding to concerns on external demand, a slew of weak
Chinese economic indicators disappointed analysts who thought
the world's second-biggest economy and Japan's No.1 export
market would bottom out in the current quarter.
(Additional reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Sanjeev
Miglani)