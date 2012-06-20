* Manufacturers sentiment index -3 in June, seen +4 in Sept
* Non-manufacturers index +11 in June, seen +7 in Sept
* Reuters Tankan highly correlated with BOJ tankan
By Stanley White and Izumi Nakagawa
TOKYO, June 21 Japan's corporate mood turned
pessimistic in June for the first time in four months, a Reuters
poll showed, as Europe's deteriorating sovereign debt crisis, a
strong yen and worries about a slowdown in emerging markets took
their toll on manufacturers' sentiment.
The monthly poll, which is highly correlated with the Bank
of Japan's tankan survey and growth trends in the Japanese
economy, also showed that optimism among service-sector
companies held steady in June due to reconstruction-driven
demand following last year's natural disaster.
The non-manufacturing sector includes firms engaged in
retailing and wholesaling as well as real estate and
construction.
However, sentiment in the manufacturing sector, a key driver
for the world's No.3 economy, is being held back by growing
turbulence in the global economy.
The poll bodes ill for the BOJ's April-June tankan survey,
which is due on July 2 and could help set the tone for monetary
policy in coming months.
Japan's central bank kept monetary policy unchanged on June
15 but central banks across the globe have been on guard in case
doubts about Europe's financial system and its government debt
threaten money market liquidity and the broader economy.
CHINA SLOWDOWN A WORRY
In the Reuters Tankan, the manufacturers' sentiment index,
derived by subtracting the percentage of pessimistic responses
from optimistic ones, fell to minus 3 in June from plus 2 in
May.
The index is seen rebounding to plus 4 in September,
according to the poll of 400 big firms, of which 280 responded
during the June 1-18 period.
"Non-ferrous metal prices are in an adjustment phase," said
one non-ferrous metals manufacturer.
"A resumption in the rise in the yen and a slowdown in China
and Southeast Asia are hurting the global economy and leading to
a decrease in demand."
The index for non-manufacturers stood at plus 11 in June,
unchanged from the previous month. But it is expected to worsen
to plus 7 in September, paced by weakening sentiment among real
estate and construction firms which are starting to worry about
what will happen when reconstruction-related demand wanes.
The BOJ revised up its assessment on Japan's economy to say
it is starting to pick up, convinced that robust private
consumption and rebuilding from last year's earthquake will
offset some of the pain from slowing global growth.
But it warned that global uncertainty is running high as
Europe's debt crisis keeps markets on edge, suggesting that it
will offer further stimulus if risks to Japan's recovery
heighten.
Japan's economy grew an annualised 4.7 percent in the first
quarter, and economists expect solid private consumption and
rebuilding following last year's disaster on March 11 to sustain
growth this year. They forecast the economy will expand 2.3
percent in the fiscal year ending in March 2013.
(Additional reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Kim Coghill)