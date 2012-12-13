TOKYO Dec 14 Big Japanese manufacturers'
sentiment worsened in the three months to December, a Bank of
Japan survey showed on Friday, adding to signs that the global
slowdown and a territorial row with China were hurting an
economy already seen as in a mild recession.
The headline index for big manufacturers' sentiment was
minus 12 in December, down from minus 3 in September and worse
than a median forecast of economists for minus 10, the quarterly
tankan survey showed.
Big manufacturers expect conditions to improve only slightly
over the next three months, with the index for March seen at
minus 10.
The survey also showed big firms plan to raise their capital
spending by 6.8 percent in the financial year ending in March,
compared with a median forecast for a 5.0 percent increase.
The sentiment indexes are derived by subtracting the
percentage of respondents who say conditions are poor from those
who say they are good. A negative reading means pessimists
outnumbered optimists.