TOKYO Oct 1 Japanese big manufacturers' sentiment improved in the three months to September for a third straight quarter, the central bank's "tankan" survey showed, cementing the case for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to proceed with a planned sales tax hike next year.

The headline index for big manufacturers' sentiment was plus 12 in September, compared with plus 4 in June and a median market forecast for plus 7, the Bank of Japan's closely watched quarterly survey showed on Tuesday.

The survey also showed that big firms plan to raise their capital spending by 5.1 percent in the financial year that started in April, compared with a median forecast for a 6.0 percent increase.

The sentiment indexes are derived by subtracting the percentage of respondents who say conditions are poor from those who say they are good. A positive reading means optimists outnumber pessimists.

