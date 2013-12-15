TOKYO Dec 16 Japanese business confidence improved in the three months to December for a fourth straight quarter, a closely watched central bank survey showed, boding well for the government's stimulus policies aimed at conquering years of deflation.

The headline index for big manufacturers' sentiment improved by 4 points from September to plus 16, the Bank of Japan's "tankan" quarterly survey showed on Monday, exceeding the median market forecast of plus 15.

The survey also showed that large companies plan to increase capital spending by 4.6 percent in the financial year to March 2014, less than a 5.1 percent rise projected in the survey in September. The market median forecast was for a 5.5 percent increase.

The tankan's sentiment indexes are derived by subtracting the percentage of respondents who say conditions are poor from those who say they are good. A positive reading means optimists outnumber pessimists.

