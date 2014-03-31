TOKYO, April 1 Japanese business confidence
improved in the three months to March for a fifth straight
quarter, a central bank survey showed, but the pace of recovery
slowed and sentiment is seen weakening in the following quarter
due to worries that a sales tax hike will dent growth.
The headline index for big manufacturers' sentiment was plus
17 in the March quarter, the Bank of Japan's closely watched
tankan survey showed on Tuesday. That was less than the median
estimate for plus 18.
Companies expect the sentiment index to fall to plus 8 in
the June quarter, the survey showed.
The survey also showed that large companies plan to raise
capital spending by 0.1 percent in the financial year to March
2015. The market's median forecast was for a 0.2 percent
increase.
The tankan's sentiment indexes are derived by subtracting
the percentage of respondents who say conditions are poor from
those who say they are good. A positive reading means optimists
outnumber pessimists.
