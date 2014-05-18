* Manufacturers' sentiment index +19; service sector +21
* Outlook seen brighter, tax hike impact may be limited
* Reuters poll strongly correlates with BOJ tankan
By Tetsushi Kajimoto
TOKYO, May 19 Japanese business confidence slid
in May in a sign that last month's sales tax hike is cooling
activity, but the mood is seen improving in the months ahead,
and some executives seemed more concerned about lukewarm exports
hampering the economic recovery.
The monthly Reuters Tankan poll, which closely correlates
with the Bank of Japan's tankan survey, added to anecdotal
evidence suggesting that the pain from the April 1 tax rise will
likely be short-lived.
"We have faced a pullback in demand but customers are coming
back to our stores across the country," said one retailer.
The Reuters Tankan readings underline the Bank of Japan's
argument that the world's third-largest economy can ride out the
tax-hike impact, and could ease pressure for fresh stimulus to
shore up growth.
The BOJ is set to stick to its upbeat view of the economy at
its policy review this week, suggesting that no immediate
expansion of monetary stimulus is forthcoming.
In the Reuters Tankan poll for May, the index of sentiment
among manufacturers fell to plus 19 from a near seven-year high
of plus 25 in the previous month. At plus 21, the service-sector
gauge was down 14 points from a record high in April.
The indexes for manufacturers and non-manufacturers are
expected to improve to plus 21 and plus 28 respectively in
August, meaning that optimists outweighed pessimists.
The increase in the sale tax to 8 percent from 5 percent has
stoked worries that it could severely crimp consumption and
derail the economic recovery engineered by Prime Minister Shinzo
Abe's aggressive fiscal and monetary stimulus policies.
Still, while companies voiced concern about uncertainty over
the impact of the sales tax hike, signs Japan's export engine
remains underpowered have become a bigger headache for
policymakers.
Company executives noted that slowing growth in China and
other emerging markets have dragged on exports and the economic
recovery.
"Global demand lacks momentum as a sluggish Chinese economy
and geopolitical risks over Ukraine weigh, although the U.S.
economy is showing clear signs of recovery," a nonferrous metal
company said in the Reuters poll.
A total of 246 firms responded to the Reuters poll of 400
big and medium-sized firms taken April 25-May 12. Indexes are
calculated by subtracting the percentage of pessimistic
responses from optimistic ones.
All but steel/nonferrous metals and real estate/construction
industries suffered a drop in sentiment in May, with retailers
and food processing firms hardest hit.
Over the next three months, only steel/nonferrous metals and
autos/transport equipment industries saw business conditions
worsening, while the sentiment at retailers is expected to stage
a strong rebound in a sign of firm domestic demand.
Last month the BOJ tankan showed the business mood edged up
in the March quarter, but both big manufacturers and
non-manufacturers expected conditions to worsen in June.
The BOJ has stood pat since offering an intense burst of
monetary stimulus in April last year, pledging to double base
money via aggressive asset purchases to accelerate consumer
inflation to 2 percent in roughly two years.
Policymakers got some comforting news last week from data
showing the economy is capable of steering through temporary
dips in growth.
Japan's economy grew at its fastest pace in more than two
years in the first quarter as consumer spending jumped and
business investment turned surprisingly strong in a sign of
confidence in the prospects for future growth.
Analysts and policymakers expect the economy to contract in
the current quarter due to the expected chill in consumption,
before returning to moderate growth in the following quarters on
the back of improving job conditions and rising wages.
