TOKYO Oct 1 Japanese big manufacturers'
confidence improved slightly in the three months to September, a
closely watched central bank survey showed, but service-sector
sentiment worsened, adding to evidence that a sales tax hike
continues to weigh on the economy.
The headline index for big manufacturers' sentiment improved
by 1 point from three months earlier to plus 13 in September,
the Bank of Japan's quarterly "tankan" survey showed on
Wednesday.
That compared with a median market forecast of plus 10.
The tankan's sentiment indexes are derived by subtracting
the percentage of respondents who say conditions are poor from
those who say they are good. A positive reading means optimists
outnumber pessimists.
