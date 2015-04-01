(Attaches to additional alerts)
TOKYO, April 1 Confidence among big Japanese
manufacturers held steady in the three months to March and is
expected to worsen slightly ahead, a closely watched central
bank survey showed, in a worrying sign for the government's
efforts to boost the economy.
The headline index for big manufacturers' sentiment was
unchanged from three months earlier at plus 12 in March, the
Bank of Japan's quarterly "tankan" survey showed on Wednesday.
That compared with the median estimate of plus 14 in a
Reuters poll of economists.
Big firms plan to cut capital expenditures by 1.2 percent in
the fiscal year that starts April 1, the survey showed.
Companies tend to be cautious about capital spending plans at
the beginning of a new fiscal year and often revise them up as
the year progresses.
The tankan's sentiment indexes are derived by subtracting
the number of respondents who say conditions are poor from those
who say they are good. A positive reading means optimists
outnumber pessimists.
(Reporting by Leika Kihara and Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by
Chris Gallagher)