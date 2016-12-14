(Repeats to attach to additional alerts)
TOKYO Dec 14 Sentiment at big manufacturers
improved in December from three months ago, a closely watched
central bank survey showed on Wednesday, in a sign a weaker yen
and a pickup in global economy buoyed corporate morale.
The headline index for big manufacturers' sentiment stood at
plus 10 in December and is expected to fall to plus 8 over the
next three months, the Bank of Japan's quarterly "tankan" survey
showed.
The reading compared with plus 6 seen in the previous survey
in September and matched the median estimate in a Reuters poll
of economists.
Big firms plan to raise capital expenditure by 5.5 percent
for this fiscal year to next March, versus a 6.3 percent
increase seen in the previous survey, the tankan showed.
The tankan's sentiment indexes are derived by subtracting
the number of respondents who say conditions are poor from those
who say they are good. A positive reading means optimists
outnumber pessimists.
