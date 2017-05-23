* April manufacturers' sentiment index +24 vs +26 in April
Service-sector index +30 in May vs 28 in April
* Manufacturers' mood seen steady ahead, service-sector down
* Reuters Tankan strongly correlates with BOJ tankan
By Tetsushi Kajimoto and Izumi Nakagawa
TOKYO, May 24 Confidence among Japanese
manufacturers worsened in May for the first time in nine months
after hitting a decade-high level April, a Reuters survey found,
showing the guarded nature of business optimism in a nascent
export-led economic recovery.
The Reuters' monthly poll - which tracks the Bank of Japan's
key quarterly tankan - showed confidence at service-sector firms
hit a four-month high, a tentative sign of a pickup in domestic
demand.
The Reuters Tankan follows data last week that showed the
economy expanded for a fifth straight quarter at the start of
this year led by exports and private consumption, although
sluggish wage growth weighed on households.
In the poll of 527 large- and mid-sized firms, conducted
between May 9-19 in which 243 responded, the sentiment index for
manufacturers fell two points to 24 in May, dragged down by the
food processing, precision machinery and chemicals industries.
It followed a score of 26 in April, which was the highest
reading since August 2007, a year before the collapse of a U.S.
investment bank Lehman Brothers triggered the global financial
crisis.
The service-sector mood was up two points to 30 in May, the
best reading since the beginning of this year, led by retailers.
The sentiment index was seen unchanged at 24 for
manufacturers in August, but the index was expected to fall to
22 for non-manufacturers.
"We feel the economy is picking up as suggested by recovery
in resources prices, but capital spending at our clients is
lagging behind," a manager at a machinery manufacturer wrote in
the survey.
Import-dependent industries such as food processors
complained about rising commodity prices and a weak yen that
drive up import costs. Some exporters expressed concerns over
uncertainty in the global economic outlook.
While manufacturers saw business conditions holding steady
in the coming three months, non-manufacturers expected them to
worsen in August, a sign of uneven economic recovery.
"Local areas in Japan show no sign of economic uptrend.
Movement of freight is slow at local ports due to sluggish
consumption," a manager of a transport firm wrote in the survey.
The Bank of Japan's last tankan out on April 3 showed big
manufacturers' business confidence improved for a second
straight quarter to hit a one-and-a-half year high, and
service-sector sentiment improved for the first time in six
quarters.
The Reuters Tankan indexes are calculated by subtracting the
percentage of pessimistic respondents from optimistic ones. A
negative figure means pessimists outnumber optimists.
(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Eric Meijer)