TOKYO, July 3 Japanese big manufacturers'
business confidence improved in June from three months ago, the
Bank of Japan's closely watched quarterly "tankan" survey showed
on Monday, underscoring the central bank's rosy economic view.
The headline index for big manufacturers' sentiment stood at
plus 17 in June and is expected to fall to plus 15 over the next
three months, the tankan showed.
The reading compared with plus 12 seen in the previous
survey in March and a median market forecast of plus 15.
The tankan's sentiment indexes are derived by subtracting
the number of respondents who say conditions are poor from those
who say they are good. A positive reading means optimists
outnumber pessimists.
(Reporting by Leika Kihara, Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by
Chang-Ran Kim)