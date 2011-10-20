TOKYO Oct 20 Japan's second-biggest opposition party will likely back the ruling party's proposal to raise the tobacco tax to help fund reconstruction from the March earthquake, local media reported on Thursday.

The New Komeito, which was previously opposed to a tobacco tax hike, is willing to accept the increase to avoid relying too much on other levies such as income taxes to fund rebuilding, the Nikkei newspaper and other media quoted party head Natsuo Yamaguchi as saying on a pre-recorded TV programme to be aired Saturday.

Cabinet ministers and executives of the ruling Democratic Party agreed last month to raise the tobacco tax in October 2012, income taxes from January 2013 and residential taxes from June 2014.

The government and the ruling party's tax hike plan showed that by increasing the levy on each cigarette by 2 yen, tax revenues would be boosted by 2.2 trillion yen ($28.7 billion).

The main opposition Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), whose constituency includes tobacco farmers, still opposes the hike.

The government aims to submit to parliament this month a reconstruction funding bill.

The Democrats need opposition support to pass bills in a divided parliament where opposition parties control the upper chamber. Winning the backing of the New Komeito would allow for the Democrats to secure a majority in the upper house to pass bills.

But it is unclear if the New Komeito, a former coalition ally of the LDP that still remains close to the biggest opposition party, would back on its own the government and ruling party's plan for reconstruction funding, the Nikkei said.

The policy chiefs of the Democratic Party, LDP and the New Komeito are set to meet on Thursday to discuss tax increases to fund reconstruction, the Nikkei said. ($1 = 76.780 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Yoko Kubota; Editing by Chris Gallagher)