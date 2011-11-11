TOKYO Nov 11 Japan's finance minister on
Friday welcomed a ruling party deal with the opposition on tax
hikes to fund rebuilding after the quake in March, paving the
way for the passage of a $155 billion emergency budget in a
split parliament.
The compromise deal calls for raising 10.5 trillion yen
($135 billion) mainly through income and corporate tax hikes --
worth 7.5 trillion yen and 2.4 trillion yen respectively -- but
doubles the period for achieving this to 25 years while
excluding a touted increase in tobacco tax.
The ruling Democrats struck the deal on Thursday with
opposition parties -- which have control the upper house of
parliament and can block bills -- caving into their demand for
dropping the tobacco tax hike and spreading the income tax
burden over an extended period.
"I appreciated the agreement," Finance Minister Jun Azumi
told reporters after a cabinet meeting. "The extra budget has
passed the lower house so I will do the utmost to enact related
bills as early as possible this month."
The government aims to pass the 12.1 trillion yen ($155
billion) budget and a funding bill by the end of November to
kick-start long-awaited reconstruction in the disaster-stricken
northeast.
Economists and policymakers are counting on the spending to
sustain Japan's economic recovery while businesses and investors
fret over Europe's debt crisis.
Tokyo plans total spending of 19 trillion yen over the next
five years to rebuild the northeast, including 6 trillion yen
already passed by parliament in two extra budgets for the year
to March 2012.
On Tuesday the government agreed with the opposition to
extend the period over which bonds sold to fund post-quake
reconstruction will be repaid. Under the deal, Japan will redeem
reconstruction bonds over 25 years rather than the 10 years
proposed earlier by Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda's cabinet.
The Democrat-led government had envisioned an income tax
hike of 5.5 trillion yen over 10 years, while raising tobacco
tax by about 2 trillion yen and securing another 2.4 trillion
yen by effectively shelving a planned corporate tax cut.
($1 = 77.520 Japanese Yen)
