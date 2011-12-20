TOKYO Dec 20 Japan's government has
entered the final stage of debate on doubling the 5 percent
sales tax to pay for welfare costs, a welcome step towards
fiscal consolidation that would still require further tax hikes
and spending cuts to lower public debt.
Any delay in the sales tax proposal could draw the ire of
ratings agencies, which earlier this year threatened Japan with
downgrades.
The government has set itself a year-end deadline to flesh
out a plan originally floated in June to reform welfare
spending. Some of the details that have emerged so far, such as
linking pension payments to Japan's falling consumer prices,
would take some pressure off state coffers.
Lawmakers are still searching for consensus on which areas
of welfare spending to expand, on the exact timing of sales tax
hikes and on tax credits for low-income families.
"We have clear instructions to compile this proposal by
year-end, so we'll proceed in cooperation with the tax panel,"
said Motohisa Furukawa, minister of economics and welfare
reform.
"We will strengthen the areas of welfare that need to be
strengthened and steamline what needs to be streamlined."
The ruling Democratic Party's initial proposal was to double
the sales tax to 10 percent by mid-decade, on the assumption
that the economy improves, and expand some spending on
programmes for children and the elderly.
Japan's public debts are already twice the size of its $5
trillion economy, more dire than the countries at the heart of
Europe's debt crisis.
Economists have said tackling welfare spending is
unavoidable as it accounts for almost a third of the state
budget and grows each year.
The government should set the approximate timing and amount
of sales tax hikes in its final proposal, Hirohisa Fujii,
chairman of the Democrat's tax panel, said last week. Still, the
government needs to be flexible to appeal to opposition parties,
he said, as their votes are needed in a divided parliament.
Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda, a fiscal hawk, also needs to
appeal to some members of his own party who oppose the plan.
Some Democrats argue that the economy won't be strong enough
to withstand a higher sales tax. Others say that tax revenue
won't rise much due to persistent deflation.
Noda's slumping public approval ratings are not helping his
cause either.
The proposal still would not be ambitious enough to lower
the ratio of gross debt to gross domestic product. It would only
help keep that ratio stable, so further hikes would be needed.
Finance Minister Jun Azumi, as well as Fujii, have indicated
they are willing to haggle into the final hours of the last day
of the year to prevent the sales tax hike proposal from falling
apart.
Standard & Poor's and Fitch have threatened Japan earlier
this year with downgrades, and any delay in the sales tax
proposal could hurt Japan's standing.
"The ratings agencies are not only looking for an agreement,
they are also watching to make sure the proposal stands a chance
of being enacted," said Shuji Tonouchi, senior fixed income
strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.
"From the government's perspective, that needs to make sure
that the nerves surrounding Europe's debt crisis don't spill
over to Japan."
(Editing by Joseph Radford)