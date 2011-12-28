TOKYO Dec 28 Japan's plan to double its 5 percent sales tax triggered defections from the ruling party on Wednesday, spelling more trouble for Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda, who is trying to coax the cash-strapped country to find ways to fund its rising social welfare costs.

Japan, which will rely on public debt to fund nearly half of next fiscal year's budget as tax revenues dwindle, wants to double the sales tax to 10 percent by mid-decade. But Noda is facing difficulty in getting the necessary support from some members of his Democratic Party as well as the opposition.

The government is trying to flesh out its proposal by the end of the year, but Noda, a fiscal hawk who took office in September, indicated on Tuesday that his self-imposed deadline might slip since a party tax panel was having trouble reaching a consensus.

Nine junior members of Democratic Party of Japan (DPJ) handed in their requests to leave the party on Wednesday, saying they could not agree to the government's tax hike plan.

The number of defections is too small to topple the Democrats but the trend bodes ill for Noda's efforts to push divisive policies, including the tax rise, ahead of a general election that must be held by late 2013 and could well come next year.

"The numbers are not enough to undermine the Democratic Party's majority in the lower house  but as a move against Noda and what he stands for, this may be a sign of what is to follow," said Koichi Nakano, a professor at Tokyo's Sophia University.

"It's certainly not a very good way to close out the year for Noda."

Growing public criticism of Noda and his tax plan is making many lawmakers reluctant to go along. A voter survey by the Nikkei newspaper this week showed that those who oppose a tax hike topped 50 percent, while support for Noda's government dropped to 36 percent, a fall of over 30 points since he took office nearly four months ago.

Nakano at Sophia University said that Noda had failed to sell the notion of a sales tax rise to the public as part of an overall package of tax and social security reform.

"It's part of mishandled public relations. It has to be done, but it has to be done in a more skillful manner," he said.

The Democrats surged to power for the first time in 2009 and a promise to slash wasteful spending and re-prioritse the budget before any sales tax hike was a key part of their platform.

Japan's sales tax is among the lowest in developed countries, but many politicians consider tax increases to be politically taboo, given the drubbing ruling parties have suffered in past elections when the levy was a focal point.

Some Democrats argue that the economy won't be strong enough to withstand a higher sales tax, while others argue that tax revenue won't rise much due to persistent deflation.

Lawmakers are also afraid of losing voter support after a similar proposal to raise the sales tax contributed to big election losses for the Democrats last year.  The last time the sales tax was raised to 5 percent from 3 percent, in 1997, it coincided with the Asian financial crisis and is often blamed for pushing the economy into recession and for turning voters against the government. (Additional reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro and Stanley White; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)