By Yuko Yoshikawa

TOKYO, Dec 30 Japan's ruling party tax panel agreed early on Friday on a new timetable for increases in the sales tax in the face of growing opposition, with the first rise not coming until April 2014, six months later than originally planned.

Japan, which will rely on public debt to fund nearly half of next fiscal year's budget as tax revenues dwindle, wants to double the sales tax to 10 percent by mid-decade to fund social welfare programmes.

But Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda has run into strife getting support, not just from the public and the opposition but also from some members of his Democratic Party. On Wednesday, nine junior members of the party handed in requests to leave the party over the issue.

Democratic lawmakers debated the proposal from Thursday afternoon until shortly after midnight, and agreed to raise the 5 percent sales tax to 8 percent in April 2014 and then to 10 percent in October 2015.

Lawmakers also won assurances that the government would push the Bank of Japan to do more to end deflation and that the government could halt tax hikes depending on the state of the economy.

The government plans to submit the bills to parliament by March, but passage is uncertain as opposition parties can use their control of the upper house to block legislation.

Noda earlier on Thursday appealed to party members to come up with a plan that included specific times for the sales tax to be increased and urging them to be mindful of Europe's debt woes.

"From the perspective of risk management, reform of social welfare and taxes is something that must be done," he said.

A meeting on Wednesday lasting more than eight hours but ended in stalemate as Democrat legislators failed to agree on the earlier plan to raise the sales tax to 8 percent in October 2013 and then to 10 percent in April 2015.

Japan's sales tax is among the lowest in developed countries but many politicians consider tax increases to be politically taboo, given the drubbings ruling parties have got in past elections when even just the possibility of raising taxes has been a main issue. (Writing by Edwina Gibbs and Stanley White; Editing by Robert Birsel and Chris Gallagher)