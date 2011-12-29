* Tax hikes unpopular but needed to repair public finances
By Yuko Yoshikawa
TOKYO, Dec 30 Japan's ruling party tax
panel agreed early on Friday on a new timetable for increases in
the sales tax in the face of growing opposition, with the first
rise not coming until April 2014, six months later than
originally planned.
Japan, which will rely on public debt to fund nearly half of
next fiscal year's budget as tax revenues dwindle, wants to
double the sales tax to 10 percent by mid-decade to fund social
welfare programmes.
But Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda has run into strife
getting support, not just from the public and the opposition but
also from some members of his Democratic Party. On Wednesday,
nine junior members of the party handed in requests to leave the
party over the issue.
Democratic lawmakers debated the proposal from Thursday
afternoon until shortly after midnight, and agreed to raise the
5 percent sales tax to 8 percent in April 2014 and then to 10
percent in October 2015.
Lawmakers also won assurances that the government would push
the Bank of Japan to do more to end deflation and that the
government could halt tax hikes depending on the state of the
economy.
The government plans to submit the bills to parliament by
March, but passage is uncertain as opposition parties can use
their control of the upper house to block legislation.
Noda earlier on Thursday appealed to party members to come
up with a plan that included specific times for the sales tax to
be increased and urging them to be mindful of Europe's debt
woes.
"From the perspective of risk management, reform of social
welfare and taxes is something that must be done," he said.
A meeting on Wednesday lasting more than eight hours but
ended in stalemate as Democrat legislators failed to agree on
the earlier plan to raise the sales tax to 8 percent in October
2013 and then to 10 percent in April 2015.
Japan's sales tax is among the lowest in developed countries
but many politicians consider tax increases to be politically
taboo, given the drubbings ruling parties have got in past
elections when even just the possibility of raising taxes has
been a main issue.
(Writing by Edwina Gibbs and Stanley White; Editing by Robert
Birsel and Chris Gallagher)