TOKYO Oct 2 If history is a guide, a string of
disappointing economic reports in Japan would seem to argue
against raising the country's sales tax again. But the risks for
"Abenomics" are increasing whatever Prime Minister Shinzo Abe
decides to do.
A recovery in the world's third-biggest economy is
faltering, despite Abe's massive monetary easing and government
spending over the past 21 months, and Japan may already be
sliding into recession just as Abe must decide whether to raise
the tax once again.
The damage from an April tax hike has been worse than
expected and worse than an increase in 1997, which began a
tailspin that ended the career of the then prime minister.
At the same time, delaying the tax hike is looking riskier.
Some economists, investors and businesspeople say it could spook
financial markets already worried about Japan's commitment to
curbing its runaway government debt.
"If they don't go ahead with it, that will shake confidence
in Japan's finances to some degree," said Takao Yasuda, chief
executive of discount retailing giant Don Quijote Holdings Co.
"People would interpret it as evidence of just how weak the
economy is," Yasuda told Reuters on Tuesday. "If you ask me, it
would be better to raise it to 10 percent soon and get all the
negative factors out there."
Economists generally expect Abe to decide by year-end to
proceed with a longstanding plan to raise the tax to 10 percent
next October. That would complete a two-stage doubling over 18
months in a bid to rein in a debt that is over twice the size of
the economy, the heaviest in the industrial world.
Abe raised the tax in April to 8 percent from 5 percent and
says he will decide on the next step based on his judgment of
whether the economy is strong enough to withstand another blow.
In fact, the economy may already be shrinking. The Bank of
Japan's tankan survey on Wednesday showed that while sentiment
has ticked up for big manufacturers thanks to a weaker yen,
service companies were markedly less confident, highlighting
prolonged weakness in domestic demand..
A separate central bank survey showed on Thursday that more
households felt they were worse off than three months ago as the
cost of living rose and earnings fell, casting further doubt on
Abe's growth revival strategy.
The economy shrank by an annualised 7.1 percent in
April-June, more than twice as steep as in 1997, when
then-premier Ryutaro Hashimoto raised the sales tax.
It is expected to claw back 3.6 percent in the
July-September quarter, a Reuters poll forecast before the
latest bleak data, a bigger bounce than 17 years ago but only
because the drop was deeper this time.
Hashimoto's recession was compounded by the start of the
Asian financial crisis, but that will be scant comfort to Abe as
he decides whether to hike again.
Delaying the tax hike carries its own risks, given the need
to control the debt as the rapidly ageing population makes
budget-balancing ever more difficult. The government promises to
balance the budget - net of new bond sales and debt servicing -
by 2021, which already looks ambitious. [ID: nL4N0PX32J]
The impression that Abe is losing his nerve on fixing
Japan's debt problem could undermine the very confidence that
has underpinned the early success of Abenomics.
"It's an extremely tough decision. Delaying the tax hike by,
say half a year, may be one option. But then, there's no
guarantee the economy will improve by then," said Koichi Haji,
chief economist at NLI Research Institute.
"Proceeding with the tax hike despite a weak economy is also
politically risky with nationwide local elections looming early
next year," he said. "It's a huge dilemma for Abe."
The main scenario among economists is for Abe to press ahead
with the tax hike while ordering more government spending to
bolster growth to soften the blow, perhaps joined by the BOJ
expanding its already massive monetary stimulus.
CONFIDENCE SHAKY ALREADY
More important is the potential impact on confidence.
"If the second tax hike is shelved and Japan's fiscal
sustainability is questioned, that could cause unpredictable
events such as a market turbulence," said economist Naoki Iizuka
at Citigroup Global Markets Japan.
"Maintaining fiscal sustainability is crucial when Japan's
ability to finance its own debt is waning due to the smaller
current-account surplus and persisting trade deficit."
BOJ head Haruhiko Kuroda has called on Abe to raise the tax
as scheduled, warning that while the risk of a market backlash
is slim for now, it would be hard to control if it erupted.
A delay could also complicate Japan's economic diplomacy
within the Group of 20 big nations. The International Monetary
Fund in July said Tokyo should press on with the tax hike and
take further measures to lower the public debt burden, as well
as accelerate structural reforms.
But if growth continues to stagnate, Abe may struggle to
sell the tax hike to some members of his Liberal Democratic
Party, who fret about the damage to regional areas of Japan
ahead of nationwide local elections early next year.
