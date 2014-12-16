TOKYO Dec 16 Japan's government is considering
lowering the corporate tax rate, one of the highest among major
economies, by 2.5 percentage points next fiscal year to increase
corporate competitiveness, the Nikkei newspaper reported.
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe had been planning to
lower the corporate tax rate over several years to around 20
percent from more than 35 percent currently.
However, Abe wants to make a big cut in tax rate from the
next fiscal year starting in April to kick start his economic
reform agenda after a comfortable win in a lower house election
on Sunday, the Nikkei said on Tuesday.
Abe's ruling Liberal Democratic Party will debate tax reform
starting on Tuesday and with the aim of completing its tax
reform plan on Dec. 30, the Nikkei said.
It is possible that the government could cut the corporate
tax rate by more than 2.5 percent in fiscal 2016, the Nikkei
said.
Other steps the government is considering are limiting the
amount of losses companies can carry forward to lower their tax
burden and exempting small firms from other measures to expand
the tax base, the Nikkei said.
(Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Kim Coghill)