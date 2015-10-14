TOKYO Oct 14 Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe
ordered his ruling party on Wednesday to devise a plan to exempt
some food items from a sales tax hike in 2017, which could
hamper the government's efforts to lower its gigantic pile of
public debt.
The government will raise the nationwide sales tax to 10
percent from 8 percent in April 2017 to pay for rising welfare
spending, but politicians are worried about the economic impact
after a sales tax hike last year helped trigger a recession.
Low-income households have been cutting back on spending, so
reduced tax rates would be a big relief. However, the lost tax
revenue could undercut moves to lower Japan's debt burden, which
is the worst among advanced economies.
Daiju Aoki, economist at UBS Securities, said that given the
costs small businesses would face from having to deal with
different tax rates, the negatives from introducing such a
system "outweigh the positives over the long term".
Also, he said, "revenue from the sales tax tends to be very
stable, but when you introduce exemptions this makes revenue
more volatile."
Members of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party will soon
start meeting to decide the details of the scheme, which is
likely to be similar to multiple value-added tax rates found in
many European countries.
Many households have been struggling with a rise in imported
food prices due to a weak yen, so lower tax rates on food could
support consumer spending and sentiment.
Increasing the nationwide sales tax to 10 percent from 8
percent could boost tax revenue by around 5 trillion yen
($41.86 billion), but the government could lose up to 1 trillion
yen if it exempts some food from the higher tax rate, UBS's Aoki
said.
The government will be tempted to subsidise some of the
administrative costs of the scheme for small companies, which
would burden public finances further, Aoki said.
Ratings agency Standard & Poor's downgraded Japan's
sovereign debt rating last month by one notch to A+, which is
four rungs below the top rating, because it doubted that the
economy will grow fast enough to boost tax revenue.
Japan's public debt is around twice the size of its $5
trillion economy, but successive governments have made only
limited progress in curbing spending and new borrowing.
($1 = 119.46 yen)
