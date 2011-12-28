TOKYO Dec 28 Japanese ruling party lawmakers will continue to debate a possible increase in the 5 percent sales tax on Thursday but it is unclear if a conclusion can be reached, a senior party official said.

Hirohisa Fujii, the head of the Democratic Party's tax panel, also told reporters he was not sure if Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda would attend the meeting.

A marathon session to discuss the sales tax ended in a stalemate on Wednesday as lawmakers failed to agree on the timing of sales tax hikes need to pay for welfare spending. (Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)