(Updates with confirmation, government comment)

* BOJ, Thai central bank discuss baht line to help flood-hit firms

* Government pledges help to firms affected by floods

* Japan finance minister repeats warning on yen

By Leika Kihara and Yoko Kubota

TOKYO, Oct 25 Japan's central bank said on Tuesday it is considering setting up a baht-lending line for Japanese companies operating in flood-hit Thailand, as Tokyo signals growing concern over the disaster's impact on the world's No. 3 economy.

Thai officials have said it could take as long as six weeks for water to recede after the nation's worst flooding in half a century and a further 45 days for industrial parks to reopen, with the prospect of prolonged production paralysis raising alarm in Tokyo.

Economics Minister Motohisa Furukawa told reporters on Tuesday the government needed to closely watch the economic impact of the floods, while Chief Cabinet Secretary Osamu Fujimura pledged Tokyo's help.

"For Japanese companies that are being affected by the floods, we want to provide support so they have access to sufficient funds and can rebuild production infrastructure."

Several Japanese manufacturers that operate production hubs in Thailand, including Toyota Motor Corp , Canon Inc , Pioneer and Sony Corp , have suffered flood damage to plants or supply snags.

On Monday, Toyota said it would trim production at its Japanese vehicle assembly factories this week due to a shortage of Thai-made parts as the floods disrupted supply.

Under the scheme discussed by the Bank of Japan and its Thai counterpart, the Thai central bank would lend baht funds using Japanese government bonds (JGBs) as collateral.

A senior BOJ official briefing reporters on the plan said so far Japanese banks and companies were not facing funding strains in Thailand but that the central bank was closely monitoring conditions there.

Thailand's central bank has said the floods could shave more than 1 percentage point off this year's economic growth.

CRITICAL TIME

No official estimates are available for Japan, but the floods are seen denting production in the months ahead, right when it has largely recovered from a slump caused by the devastating March earthquake and tsunami.

"The impact is large enough to push down Japan's industrial production by 1 percentage point for the next two to three months. Once the floods recede, production will bounce back just as it did after Japan's earthquake," said Hiroaki Muto, senior economist at Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Co in Tokyo.

Japan's manufacturers have largely successfully restored production facilities and supply networks damaged by the March 11 disaster, but now have to cope with faltering global growth, market jitters over Europe's debt crisis and a buoyant yen.

The yen spiked to an all-time high against the dollar of 75.78 yen last Friday, and is trading well above levels that major exporters have used in their earnings forecasts.

That has fanned policymaker concerns that the currency's strength -- largely driven by nervous investors seeking highly liquid and relatively safe assets such as JGBs -- will stunt Japan's recovery from its post-quake slump.

The BOJ is expected to trim its growth forecasts for this and next fiscal year when it meets on Thursday, but still predict a gradual moderate recovery and keep its policy on hold.

Finance Minister Jun Azumi repeated his warnings to markets that he was ready to take firm steps -- seen as a coded reference to market intervention -- if the yen's gains become excessive.

The baht funding line would add to an array of measures the Japanese government has proposed in recent weeks to help the nation's exporters cope with global headwinds and mitigate the impact of the yen's ascent.

Among those measures are subsidies for companies that plan to expand domestic production rather than move it abroad and a $130 billion credit line to help Japanese firms make overseas acquisitions taking advantage of the yen's strength.

