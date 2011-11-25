TOKYO Nov 25 The Bank of Japan said on Friday a scheme with Thailand's central bank to offer funds in Thai baht backed by Japanese government bonds as collateral will start on Nov. 28.

The BOJ said last month it was discussing the scheme with its Thai counterpart to assist funding of Japanese firms affected by the floods in Thailand and maintain financial market stability there.

The BOJ will open securities accounts for the Bank of Thailand to accept JGBs as collateral on Nov. 28, when Thailand's central bank will start accepting JGBs as eligible collateral for financial institutions. (Reporting by Kaori Kaneko)