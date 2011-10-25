TOKYO Oct 25 The Bank of Japan said on Tuesday that it is considering setting up a scheme with Thailand's central bank to offer funds in Thai baht backed by Japanese government bonds as collateral, to assist funding of Japanese firms affected by the floods in Thailand.

The measure is aimed at maintaining financial market stability in Thailand and expanding measures for fund supply, the Japanese central bank said in a statement.

Details of the scheme will be announced after the necessary preparations for implementation, the BOJ said. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher)