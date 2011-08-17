TOKYO, Aug 18 Japan's exports fell 3.3 percent in July from a year earlier, Ministry of Finance data showed on Thursday, logging a bigger drop than the previous month as a strong yen and a slowdown in overseas demand harm Japan's export recovery.

The fall in exports compared with a median forecast for a 2.4 percent decline and followed a 1.6 percent year-on-year fall in June.

From the previous month, exports rose 0.8 percent.

Imports increased 9.9 percent in the year to July, less than the median forecast of a 10.9 percent increase. Imports are rising due to increased demand for oil and liquefied natural gas from abroad to make up for nuclear power losses in Japan.

The trade balance came to a surplus of 72.5 billion yen ($947 million) against the median forecast of a 71 billion yen surplus.

Following is a table of the main figures. Economists' median forecasts are in parentheses: --------------------------------------------------------------- (Unadjusted, mln yen, y/y)

JULY YEAR AGO PCT CHANGE Overall balance +72,480 (+71,000) 784,611 -90.8 Exports 5,781,885 5,981,905 -3.3 (-2.4) Imports 5,709,405 5,197,294 +9.9(+10.9) ---------------------------------------------------------------- To view full tables, go to the website of the Ministry of Finance at:

here ($1 = 76.565 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Rie Ishiguro; Editing by Chris Gallagher)